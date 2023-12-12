When panic-buying hit the UK in March 2020, it was a rare moment: a curious knock-on effect of the emerging Covid pandemic.

For residents of small-island states, however, the growing terror that hurricane season brings means that panic buying is now part of life. Climate change means more regular and more violent storms, leading to unmanageable economic losses for residents of islands that are typically developing countries.

“I dread hurricane season each year because of how much disposable income we – and particularly poorer people – have to spend on supplies in case the storm is bad,” said Michai Robertson, from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, in an interview with The Independent. “The situation is worsening as the storms are getting noticeably worse, and more intense. The rains now are crazy; It is very different to how it was when I was a child.”