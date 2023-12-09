Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Opec grouping of oil-producing countries is facing a fierce backlash at the Cop28 climate talks in Dubai after it urged member countries to resist any deal that targets a reduction in fossil fuel burning.

Whether or not the final text from the UN summit urges for the world to “phase out” fossil fuels has become the main debate at the negotiations here in Dubai, with many seeing a strong global deal as essential to limiting global heating in line with the Paris Agreement.

But in a letter on Wednesday, Opec secretary general Haitham Al Ghais called on members to reject any language targeting fossil fuels in the final deal. The UAE, which is hosting this year’s climate talks, is one of the key members of Opec.

Several countries’ delegations, including a grouping of small island states and nations that are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis, lashed out at the oil cartel on Saturday.

“I think that it is quite a disgusting thing that Opec countries are pushing against getting the bar where it has to be,” Spanish ecology transition minister Teresa Ribera, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, told reporters.

Mr Al Ghais had written in his letter that “the undue and disproportionate pressure against fossil fuels may reach a tipping point with irreversible consequences”. He said that a climate deal that targets fossil fuels and “rather than emissions” can “put our people’s prosperity and future at risk”.

The climate envoy of the low-lying Marshall Islands, which chairs the High Ambition Coalition grouping at the summit, said in response to the letter that nothing is a “greater risk than fossil fuels”.

“Nothing puts the prosperity and future of all people on earth, including all of the citizens of Opec countries, at greater risk than fossil fuels,” she said.

“This is why the High Ambition Coalition is pushing for a phase out of fossil fuels, which are at the root of this crisis. 1.5 [degrees Celsius] is not negotiable, and that means an end to fossil fuels.”

Climate activists staged a sit-in protest at the Opec pavilion at the summit and called on the Cop28 presidency to distance itself from the Opec statement.

“Opec’s desperate resistance to a fossil fuel phase-out reveals their fear of a changing tide, evident in Cop28 discussions,” said Cansın Leylim from climate advocacy firm 350.org.

The Independent has contacted the Cop28 presidency for comment

So far, 106 countries have supported the call for ditching fossil fuels. A draft text of the final deal released on Friday includes a range of options on what the agreement could say about the future of oil, gas and coal.

The most ambitious option calls for the “phase-out of fossil fuels in line with best available science” while others commit to reducing use of fossil fuels this decade. Another option still on the table is to not have any mention of fossil fuels at all.

Oil producers like Russia and Saudi have publicly rejected the use of the word phase-out, while countries like Brazil, India and China are deliberating over details of how a proposed phase-out would happen.

Experts say the pressure is now on Cop28 president Sultan al Jaber, himself the chief executive of the UAE’s state oil company, to convince oil-producing countries to agree to a phase-out and thereby secure a strong outcome from the talks.

“Cop28 was supposed to be the most inclusive of climate talks, yet fossil fuel lobbyists have found shelter, and are trying to block progress,” Ms Leylim says.

“The spotlight is now on the Cop28’s presidency and if they will broker a deal for a just transition or instead align themselves with the oil industry.”