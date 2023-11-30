Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop28 daily briefing newsletter

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The biggest climate event of the calendar, Cop28, begins on Thursday.

Hosted in Dubai, the UN’s Conference of the Parties will see world leaders and their delegations gather to try accelerate climate action – though many campaigners have voiced their scepticism because of its location.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the world’s chief oil exporters and there have been recent allegations that the country was planning to use the conference to make commercial oil and gas deals with other countries.

Cop28’s president Sultan al-Jaber, who is also CEO of UAE’s national oil company Adnoc, has denied this.

Countries have been meeting through various Cops for nearly 30 years and while there has been some progress on climate action to reduce emissions and grow clean energy networks, experts have said much more needs to be done to avert total climate disaster.

The Cop28 agenda is packed and progess is much-needed on contentious issues, like climate finance, and countries’ emissions cuts. There will also need to be accountability on the headline-grabbing promises made at the Egypt summit, Cop27.

Cop28 will see the first “stocktake” since the Paris Agreement eight years ago — where countries take an inventory of their collective progress in cutting emissions to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (C) this century.

The Independent’s climate reporting team is in Dubai, offering you an up-close perspective of the two-week summit - and parsing what decisions and stumbling blocks mean for the world’s climate problems far beyond the doors of the negotiating halls.

Our daily briefing will be sent each evening from the Cop28 summit, highlighting the big events of the day and a behind-the-scenes perspective.

To receive this newsletter all you need to do is sign up to The Independent’s weekly climate newsletter. If you are already signed up then don’t worry, you don’t need to do a thing the Cop28 special will arrive in your inbox each day.

To sign up for our climate newsletter and the Cop28 special editions click here or enter your email address into the box at the top of the article.