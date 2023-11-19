Earthquake struck Cornwall ‘like a juggernaut had hit the house’

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An earthquake has struck Cornwall, with one local reporting the impact was “like a juggernaut had hit the house”.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said a 2.7-magnitude tremor shook the Mount’s Bay area at 12.50am on Sunday.

It posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The BGS have received reports from residents in Helston, Penzance and Camborne.

“Reports described ‘a moderate rumbling’ and ‘a bang and a judder, like a juggernaut had hit the house’.”

The BGS appealed for anyone who felt the quake to fill out an Earthquake Report to help seismologists understand more about the event.