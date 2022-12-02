Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cumbria coal mine could produce emissions equivalent to 200,000 cars

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is expected to announce whether the government will approve the coal mine imminently

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Friday 02 December 2022 17:17
Comments
Rishi Sunak fails first electoral test as Labour retains Chester seat

A controversial new coal mine in Cumbria would produce the same emissions as 200,000 cars each year, new analysis has found.

The new mine would “blow a hole” in the UK’s target to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and undermine its climate leadership just weeks after the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, analysis by leading environmental think tank Green Alliance found.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is expected to announce whether the government will approve plans for the UK’s first deep coal mine in 30 years imminently, as the deadline of Thursday 8 December approaches.

The mine, on the edge of Whitehaven in Cumbria, is projected to increase UK greenhouse gas emissions by 0.4 million tonnes a year, according to the Climate Change Committee, the government’s independent advisers. That’s the equivalent of the emissions generated by around 200,000 cars or 170,000 homes.

The purpose of the mine is to supply coking coal used in steelmaking, and supporters say it will create jobs and be used to ease Britain’s reliance on foreign imports which have a greater carbon footprint than using British coal.

Recommended

Critics say demand for the coal from the UK steel industry has been put in doubt, point to the fact that 85 per cent of the coal is planned for export, and say the mine will undermine UK efforts to tackle climate change.

The government’s independent Climate Change Committee has advised that coking coal should only be used in steelmaking beyond 2035 if a “very high proportion” of the carbon emissions is captured and stored.

It has also warned that coking coal use in steelmaking may not even be necessary by 2035 due to the development of new technologies. The new mine would have planning permission up until 2049 - one year before the UK is legally obliged to meet net zero.

The deadline for a decision as to whether to approve the new mine has been pushed back several times from early July to mid-August, to early November and now the 8 December deadline.

(PA Graphics)

(PA Graphics)

The most recent delay came just before the Cop27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, prompting speculation that a decision to greenlight the mine would have damaged the UK’s climate credentials on the world stage.

The deadline approaches as onshore wind caused a political storm in Westminster this week, with Rishi Sunak’s government confronted with a Conservative backbench rebellion in favour of relaxing an effective ban on wind turbines on land in England.

A recent YouGov poll for Green Alliance found that three times more people felt negative about opening new coal mines than positive.

Recommended

“Approving the mine would be [a] backwards step for the UK’s climate ambitions when there is so much potential to create good jobs in green industries across Cumbria instead,” said Roz Bulleid, research director at Green Alliance.

The Independent has contacted the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in