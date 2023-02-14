Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A national emergency has been announced by New Zealand’s government in the wake of cyclone Gabrielle, that prime minister Chris Hipkins has termed the “most significant weather event New Zealand has seen in this century”.

The cyclone has weaked havoc in the country’s north by causing widespread flooding and destruction, leading to forced evacuations, several flight cancellations, road closures and widespread power outages, with no electricity for nearly 60,000 homes.

The national state of emergency is for six regions, including northern areas such as Northland, Tairawhiti, the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay.

This is only the third time a national emergency has been declared in New Zealand. Earlier a nationwide emergency was imposed during the Covid pandemic and the Christchurch attack in 2019.

It covers New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, that lies in a heavily affected region that had barely recovered from the extensive damage wrought by extreme flooding and record rain last month.

All the regions had already declared local emergencies on Sunday and Monday.

Announcing the national emergency on Tuesday morning, emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty said the measure will enable the government to support affected regions and provide additional resources.

Prime minister Chris Hipkins called the cyclone the “most significant weather event New Zealand has seen in this century”, adding that the military was on the ground, helping with evacuations and keeping essential supplies moving.

Army clearing fallen trees near Matarangi, in the Coromandel area of the North Island (New Zealand Defence Force/AFP vi)

“I want to acknowledge the situation New Zealanders have been waking up to this morning,” Mr Hipkins told reporters. “A lot of families displaced. A lot of homes without power. Extensive damage done across the country.”

“The impact is significant and it is widespread,” he said.

“It will take us a wee while to get a handle on exactly what’s happened and, in due course, helping with the clean-up when we get to that point,” Mr Hipkins added.

Stranded people preparing to be air-lifted from their rooftop by a military helicopter in the Esk Valley, near the North Island city of Napier (New Zealand Defence Force/AFP vi)

Overnight, intense rainfall lashed northern areas after the tropical cyclone made landfall on Sunday, leaving over 225,000 people without power and leading to forced evacuations and road closures.

Officials said one firefighter has been missing and another sustained critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide near Auckland.

“This is a significant disaster with a real threat to the lives of New Zealanders,” Mr McAnulty told reporters in the capital Wellington.

Stranded people being air lifted from their rooftop by a military helicopter in the Esk Valley, near the North Island city of Napier (New Zealand Defence Force/AFP vi)

A weather station in the Hawke’s Bay and Napier region recorded three times more rain overnight than usually falls for the entire month of February, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

“It’s going to be wet, sodden devastation around there,” Mr Ferris said, adding that the worst might be over.

“We’ve seen the worst of the storm now,” he said. “We’ve just got to get through today.”

Residents saod the scale of the disaster is something rare, with flooding taking out houses and roads.

“I’ve seldom seen anything like it,” architect Lars von Minden, 50, who lives in beach town of Muriwai told Reuters.

“There are three or four areas where there are just these massive slips, some of them 300m (1,000ft) across, that have come down, taking out houses and roads and everything.”

Warkworth's Mahurangi River flowing in flood waters (Getty Images)

Large parts of New Zealand were brought to a halt after the cyclone made landfall, as schools and libraries shut down with bus services cancelled and citizens urged to avoid travel unless necessary.

On Sunday, Air New Zealand cancelled all domestic flights to and from Auckland until Tuesday morning and many international flights were either diverted or cancelled leaving passengers stranded at the airports.

Additional reporting by agencies