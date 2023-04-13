Cyclone Ilsa: NW Australia braces for strongest storm in decade

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia's northwest region is bracing for the impact of cyclone Ilsa, the area's most powerful tropical storm in a decade.

The cyclone, which has been upgraded to a category four storm and is expected to reach category five, is set to make landfall late on Thursday or early on Friday with winds of up to 285km per hour (177 mph), according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The region is home to Port Hedland, the world's largest iron ore export hub, which has closed its port as a precautionary measure.

Port Hedland is used by major mining companies including BHP Group, Fortescue, and Hancock Prospecting, and Rio Tinto exports out of the nearby Port of Dampier.

The weather bureau has stated that while Port Hedland may be spared from the "very destructive core of Ilsa," winds with gusts of up to 155kmph could still impact the mining town.

Many of the region's mines are located inland, but precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of residents and employees of mining companies.

A yellow alert has been issued for several remote towns, including Port Hedland, ordering residents to be ready to shelter from the cyclone.

As a result, supermarkets in the area are experiencing high demand for essential supplies, with some shelves being stripped bare, particularly for items such as bottled water, fruit, and meat.

Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury has warned that cyclone Ilsa has the potential to cause significant damage.

“They’ve got a lot of strength in them, the ability to not only destroy trees and knock down power lines but lift up those loose items in the yard, including trailers and caravans,” she told ABC television.

This is the strongest system to hit the region since cyclone Christine crossed the coast in December 2013, according to weather bureau forecaster Jessica Lingard.

Mining companies, including BHP and Fortescue, have stated that they are closely monitoring the situation but have not reported any significant impact on their operations at this stage.

As the region braces for the impact of cyclone Ilsa, authorities are urging residents and businesses to take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest weather warnings to ensure the safety of all those in the affected areas.

Additional reporting by agencies