Dale Vince stops funding Just Stop Oil over ‘pointless’ further protests

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Green energy industrialist and major Labour Party donor Dale Vance has said he will stop funding Just Stop Oil (JSO) and instead spend the cash on campaigning for a new government in the run-up to the next general election.

Mr Vince, the Ecotricity Founder who has donated hundreds of thousands to JSO, said that it had become clear to him that “no amount” of protesting and direct action would prevent the government “drilling in the North Sea” as he explained his decision to quit the climate group and.

He will instead focus his efforts on supporting JustVote24, a campaign group which says it aims to “Empowering the younger generation, especially first-time voters, to exercise their right to vote”.

I believe that further protests and the disruption that comes with them are pointless. I would go further and say they would be counterproductive Dale Vince

In a statement, Mr Vince said: “It’s a fact of our electoral system that only one of two parties can form the next government; we want to bring a focus to this reality and to the opportunity that we have – to elect a green government, one that will embrace the opportunities we face, rather than make an enemy of them – and use them to tackle the long list of issues we face as a country.”

Labour has promised to ban the granting of new licences to explore oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

Mr Vince applauded the “conviction and commitment” of Just Stop Oil protesters, whose demonstrations he has funded from their inception, but suggested further action would play into the Government’s hand by feeding the so-called “culture war”.

I’m no longer going to fund protest but will instead switch all of my time, effort and funding to a new cause Dale Vince

“While I understand the frustration that people feel, I believe that further protests and the disruption that comes with them are pointless. I would go further and say they would be counterproductive,” he said.

“Consequently, I’m no longer going to fund protest but will instead switch all of my time, effort and funding to a new cause.”

It comes after Rishi Sunak last month watered down efforts to tackle the climate crisis, including a five-year delay to the ban on new fossil fuel cars, to avoid a public “backlash”.

Labour pledged to retain the 2030 target for electric cars if it wins the next election.

Polling has suggested Britons support measures to tackle climate change – but the balance shifts when asked their opinion if such actions dealt a blow to their personal finances.

Just Stop Oil has been contacted for comment.