Dartmoor wildfire: Major incident declared as huge blaze raged through national park
Blaze was accidental, firefighters say
A major incident was declared in Devon as a wildfire raged through Dartmoor national park.
Firefighters said the blaze lasted for hours on Tuesday after it broke out on the moorland.
Paul Slaven, a spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service , told The Independent four hectares of land covered in gorse had been damaged by the wildfire at Dartmoor.
It was briefly declared a major incident, he added.
The fire service said the blaze - which started around 4.15pm - was accidental.
“We have six fire appliances plus special appliances at a large gorse fire on Dartmoor,” Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service wrote on social media on Tuesday afternoon.
“Firefighters are using beaters to prevent the fire spreading.”
It said the fire was at Mary Tavy - a village on the western edge of Dartmoor - and caused road closures on a main road between Tavistock to Okehampton.
“Fire front of approximately 750m, firefighters using beaters and wildfire vehicles to prevent fire jumping the A386,” the fire service said a couple of hours later.
The blaze was under control at around 9pm, Mr Slaven from the local fire and rescue service said.
More follows....
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies