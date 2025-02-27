David Beckham backs search for young influencers to support King’s Foundation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham has channelled his love of bees to help search for social media-savvy young people who share the King’s passion for nature, architecture or traditional skills.

The former England football captain appears in a new video for the King’s Foundation marking its 35th anniversary by launching the hunt for “35 under 35”, a network of influencers who can fly the flag for the charity which reflects Charles’ vision.

In the short social media film, a succession of foundation students and supporters, including ambassador Alan Titchmarsh, list the interests the 35 hopefuls must share with the King, from fashion and textiles, health and wellbeing to organic farming, with the TV gardener adding “horticulture”.

Beckham, also a foundation ambassador, is filmed crouched beside a beehive wearing a cloth cap, tweed jacket and wellies and says “or even beekeeping”.

Since reportedly buying a converted barn in the Cotswolds, Beckham has posted on social media about his beekeeping and marked World Bee Day 2023 with a video showing him working on a hive.

Kristina Murrin, the foundation’s chief executive, described the new project as “a national search for the next generation of makers and change makers who will act as a diverse and impactful representative for the subject areas that we represent as a charity and that the King stands for”.

She added: “This network of young people will represent the next generation of our work and showcase the benefits of harmony to a wider audience.”

Charles was joined in January by the foundation’s latest celebrity ambassadors Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster when he launched the charity’s 35th anniversary celebrations at its headquarters, Dumfries House in East Ayrshire.

The King’s Foundation, previously known as The Prince’s Foundation following an amalgamation of Charles’ charities which stretch back to 1990, aims to “advocate for the change His Majesty wants to see in the world”.

Its textiles education programme works to train the next generation of young craftspeople in heritage and endangered skills but it also focuses on sustainability, farming and agriculture, health and wellbeing, and architecture and urbanism.

The foundation promotes Charles’ belief in harmony, where everything in nature is interconnected including ourselves, and that to solve global environmental challenges society must work with nature not against it.

Applicants must be aged 18-35 at the time of applying and have until midday on March 28 to submit their nominations via the King’s Foundation website.