Mystery as thousands of dead fish found in Glasgow pond

Lisa Gillen, 49, was left ‘shocked and distressed’ after making discovery while walking her dogs

Chiara Giordano
Saturday 11 June 2022 18:06
Comments
<p>Hundreds of dead fish have been found floating in a Glasgow pond</p>

Hundreds of dead fish have been found floating in a Glasgow pond

(Lisa Gillen)

Thousands of dead fish have mysteriously been found floating in a pond in Glasgow.

The fish appeared in one of the ponds in the city’s Richmond Park, sparking concern among locals.

Lisa Gillen, 49, said she spotted dozens of “little white things” on the surface of the body of water while walking her dogs with her daughter on Wednesday.

The mother said she was shocked to learn they were actually dead fish – especially since she had only ever known tadpoles to live in the waters.

She told The Independent: “We found it was absolutely shocking and upsetting.

Recommended

“I was with my daughter and both of us could not believe what we saw.

“Never in all my years of going to this park have I ever seen that.

Lisa Gillen said she ‘could not believe what she saw’ after spotting the dead fish in Glasgow’s Richmond Park

(Lisa Gillen)

“Being unable to do anything was more distressing so I decided the next best thing was to highlight and share this issue.”

Images and video footage taken by Ms Gillen showed scores of small white fish floating beside litter and debris at the edge of the pond.

However other members of the community posted on Facebook to say they had seen the fish alive and swimming around the pond just days earlier.

“The fish were very lively the days leading up to the mass deaths,” wrote one person. “Never seen the pond so full of life.”

Recommended

Glasgow City Council said its staff were working to clear the fish and rubbish from the water, which appeared to be affected by algae, according to the Glasgow Times.

The cause of the death is not yet known and visitors to the park are advised not to touch the water.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in