Mystery as thousands of dead fish found in Glasgow pond

Thousands of dead fish have mysteriously been found floating in a pond in Glasgow.

The fish appeared in one of the ponds in the city’s Richmond Park, sparking concern among locals.

Lisa Gillen, 49, said she spotted dozens of “little white things” on the surface of the body of water while walking her dogs with her daughter on Wednesday.

The mother said she was shocked to learn they were actually dead fish – especially since she had only ever known tadpoles to live in the waters.

She told The Independent: “We found it was absolutely shocking and upsetting.

“I was with my daughter and both of us could not believe what we saw.

“Never in all my years of going to this park have I ever seen that.

Lisa Gillen said she ‘could not believe what she saw’ after spotting the dead fish in Glasgow’s Richmond Park (Lisa Gillen)

“Being unable to do anything was more distressing so I decided the next best thing was to highlight and share this issue.”

Images and video footage taken by Ms Gillen showed scores of small white fish floating beside litter and debris at the edge of the pond.

However other members of the community posted on Facebook to say they had seen the fish alive and swimming around the pond just days earlier.

“The fish were very lively the days leading up to the mass deaths,” wrote one person. “Never seen the pond so full of life.”

Glasgow City Council said its staff were working to clear the fish and rubbish from the water, which appeared to be affected by algae, according to the Glasgow Times.

The cause of the death is not yet known and visitors to the park are advised not to touch the water.