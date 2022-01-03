Denmark vows to make internal flights ‘completely green’ by end of decade

Prime minister says reaching goal will be difficult but insists country is ‘already on its way’

Zoe Tidman
Monday 03 January 2022 11:22
Comments
<p>Aviation industry produces 2 per cent of global CO2 emissions </p>

Aviation industry produces 2 per cent of global CO2 emissions

(Getty Images)

The Danish government has vowed to make all internal flights “completely green” by the end of the decade.

It means Denmark has joined Sweden in setting a target for fossil fuel free domestic air travel by the same date.

It comes amid a wave of pledges and action aimed at making air travel – an industry estimated as producing 2 per cent of global CO2 emissions – more climate-friendly.

Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, announced new targets in her New Year’s speech and set a goal for all travellers to have the option to “fly green” on domestic trips by 2025.

“And by 2030 at the latest, we must be able to fly completely green when we fly domestically in Denmark,” she said.

Recommended

The PM admitted the goal would be difficult to reach, even though researchers and companies are looking into how to achieve it.

Ms Frederiksen added: “Is it possible? Yes, I think so. We are already on our way.”

It comes as airlines turn towards sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with British Airways operating its first flight using the biofuel last year and Air France-KLM conducting the first long-haul flight with SAF made in France.

The biofuel is produced with materials other than crude oil and produces up to 80 per cent fewer carbon emissions in its production stage – although emissions tend to be similar to traditional kerosene in flight.

Other action to reduce the climate impact of flying was also taken last year, including a ban on domestic flights in France for journeys that take two and a half hours or less by train.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in