Denmark vows to make internal flights ‘completely green’ by end of decade

The Danish government has vowed to make all internal flights “completely green” by the end of the decade.

It means Denmark has joined Sweden in setting a target for fossil fuel free domestic air travel by the same date.

It comes amid a wave of pledges and action aimed at making air travel – an industry estimated as producing 2 per cent of global CO2 emissions – more climate-friendly.

Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, announced new targets in her New Year’s speech and set a goal for all travellers to have the option to “fly green” on domestic trips by 2025.

“And by 2030 at the latest, we must be able to fly completely green when we fly domestically in Denmark,” she said.

The PM admitted the goal would be difficult to reach, even though researchers and companies are looking into how to achieve it.

Ms Frederiksen added: “Is it possible? Yes, I think so. We are already on our way.”

It comes as airlines turn towards sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with British Airways operating its first flight using the biofuel last year and Air France-KLM conducting the first long-haul flight with SAF made in France.

The biofuel is produced with materials other than crude oil and produces up to 80 per cent fewer carbon emissions in its production stage – although emissions tend to be similar to traditional kerosene in flight.

Other action to reduce the climate impact of flying was also taken last year, including a ban on domestic flights in France for journeys that take two and a half hours or less by train.