Denmark vows to make internal flights ‘completely green’ by end of decade
Prime minister says reaching goal will be difficult but insists country is ‘already on its way’
The Danish government has vowed to make all internal flights “completely green” by the end of the decade.
It means Denmark has joined Sweden in setting a target for fossil fuel free domestic air travel by the same date.
It comes amid a wave of pledges and action aimed at making air travel – an industry estimated as producing 2 per cent of global CO2 emissions – more climate-friendly.
Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, announced new targets in her New Year’s speech and set a goal for all travellers to have the option to “fly green” on domestic trips by 2025.
“And by 2030 at the latest, we must be able to fly completely green when we fly domestically in Denmark,” she said.
The PM admitted the goal would be difficult to reach, even though researchers and companies are looking into how to achieve it.
Ms Frederiksen added: “Is it possible? Yes, I think so. We are already on our way.”
It comes as airlines turn towards sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), with British Airways operating its first flight using the biofuel last year and Air France-KLM conducting the first long-haul flight with SAF made in France.
The biofuel is produced with materials other than crude oil and produces up to 80 per cent fewer carbon emissions in its production stage – although emissions tend to be similar to traditional kerosene in flight.
Other action to reduce the climate impact of flying was also taken last year, including a ban on domestic flights in France for journeys that take two and a half hours or less by train.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies