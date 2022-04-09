Tributes to dog breeder killed in Australia floods

A UK-born dog breeder has died after he got caught in severe floods on the outskirts of Sydney.

Tony Ikin, 68, was due to attend the Royal Easter Show, which is being officially opened by the Princess Royal on Saturday before his van was submerged by rising floodwaters.

The body of the father-of-two, a well-known and respected dog breeder and judge, was found in his van on the morning of Friday 8 April at Cobbitty, about 43 miles southwest of Sydney, New South Wales Police said.

Speaking to Australia’s Nine News, his friend, Robert Zammit said: “He loved his dogs, of course, but he was just a gentle human being.”

He described Mr Ikin as a “gentle soul” who would “help everyone”.

“Tony was not the sort of person who would take a risk,” he added. “He left home to come to the Royal Easter show early, it would have been dark. He must have thought it was not too deep.”

The flooding was brought about by a night of non-stop rain that caused lots of damage in the wider region of Camden, near where Mr Ikin’s body was found.

This comes after Australia declared a national emergency in March after floods across large swathes of the east coast claimed 22 lives.

An investigation into the circumstances around Mr Ikin’s death is being conducted and a report will be prepared for the coroner.