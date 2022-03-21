Donald Trump has said that “no one is more into the climate than I am” before he dismissed the crisis as “a thing called weather”.

The former president was speaking to Fox Business on Monday when he was asked if he thought the climate is changing because of human activity.

“In my opinion, you have a thing called weather, and you go up and you go down. If you look into the 1920s they were talking about global freezing,” Mr Trump said. “In other words, the globe was going to freeze, and then they go ‘global warming’, then they couldn’t use that because the temperatures were actually quite cool, and many different things so that now they just talk about climate change. The climate has always been changing.”

As The Independent previously reported, Mr Trump mockingly said at a South Carolina rally that “the world is going to be destroyed because the oceans are going to rise 1/100 of an inch within the next 300 years. It’s going to kill everybody”.

“It’s going to create more oceanfront property. That’s what it’s going to do,” he added.

Florida tops the list for sea level-rise risk in the US. Globally, the seas have risen six to eight inches (15-20 cm) over the last century, a rate that has accelerated in the past two decades.

More than 90 per cent of excess heat in the atmosphere – caused by greenhouse gas emissions from burning oil, gas and coal – is absorbed by the ocean. Heat causes water to expand and raises sea levels, with melting glaciers and ice sheets compounding the problem.

Average sea level along the US coastline is expected to rise by 10 - 12 inches (25-30cm) in the next 30 years, according to a 2022 update from the National and Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Coastal flooding will worsen, NOAA says. Higher sea levels mean higher tides and storm surges, pushing water further inland. By 2050, “moderate” flooding – the kind which causes damage – will happen more than 10 times as often as it does today, on average.

Mr Trump’s private club Mar-a-Lago is unlikely to escape. Even with conservative projections of sea level rise, water could be sloshing over the club’s manicured lawns from the intracoastal waterway in the next 30 years, according to Climate Central’s coastal risk screening tool based on the latest NOAA data.

More follows...