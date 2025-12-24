Renting Christmas tree growing more popular to cut waste, says business

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rented Christmas trees are growing in popularity because of concerns about the millions which end up in landfill each year, according to a farm shop.

Kilnford Farm Shop in Dumfries began renting potted Christmas trees three years ago, amid ecological concerns.

The trees are expected to be rented to the same families for about a decade, before potentially being rented commercially when they are too big.

After they have reached their lifespan, the fir trees will be “retired” to the farm, and will provide a wildlife haven.

The farm shop delivers to neighbouring postcodes, and prices range between £48 to £63 depending on the size, with a £15 returnable deposit.

Steve Pearman, 63, a business partner and father-of-four who delivers the trees dressed as an elf, said he hopes renting a tree will become a family tradition.

This year, 86% of rentals have been to returning customers, and the trees are looked after in the nursery in the summer months.

Mr Pearman said: “This is the third year we have been doing it, but we are trying to make it fun, not just about the environment.

“Around eight million trees are put in landfill or chipped each year, and plastic trees produce a huge carbon footprint.

“The impact is huge and I don’t think people realise it. We are trying to make it a fun tradition.”

Renters are given a “Santa pack” with instructions, a bauble, a 500ml water bottle for maintaining the tree, and games.

Mr Pearman said: “The first thing that happens when anyone sees me dressed up as an elf, is it puts a smile on people’s faces.

“We are trying to get the environmental message across, but also make it a family thing.

“We put everyone’s name on the tree when it comes back. We’ve had people come back three years running to get the same tree.”

All the trees are grown on site, along with shrubs and herbs, at the self-sufficient farm shop.

In 2022, the University of Sheffield estimated seven million Christmas trees end up in landfill in the UK each year, releasing an estimated 100,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, according to a paper published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering journal.

Mr Pearman said: “You could have the same tree for 10 years. They never go to waste and when they are planted on the farm they will become a wildlife haven.

“That tree will never get wasted. We have about 200 going out at the moment.

“The price is locked in, so you could rent a tree for £40 and it would be the same price in 10 years.

“It actually saves people money in the long run. There is no inflation. We put it up and engage with the kids.

“I think we are right at the start of a new way of doing Christmas trees.

“We are encouraging people to take pictures of their kids beside the tree, to compare which is growing faster, the tree or the kids.

“It’s an interesting concept and I think it will get bigger and bigger.

“We are putting people’s name on the tree as they come back. Some people are even naming the trees, we have seen Spiky and Spruce the Bruce.

“The kids love that they will get Spiky back next year – they have got attached to the trees, and can see how much it grows.

“The pots are so heavy that cats will probably be able to climb the tree without causing any damage.”

Mr Pearman said it can take up to eight years to grow a 3ft tree, and a decade to grow a 6ft tree.

He added: “We are looking at doing commercial rentals as well. Once it has grown too big for someone’s home, it could be in a hotel lobby.

“Once that’s too big, it has to be planted. It is taking a cyclical approach rather than dumping them.

“When I was a kid we would buy a tree, then dispose of it. I think that has changed in the past 20 years.

“We intend to tell people where on the farm they have been planted.”