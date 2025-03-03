Conservation charity secures Highlands estate bigger than Dundee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nature conservation charity has secured a Highlands estate larger than the city of Dundee, hailing it as an “important milestone” in tackling the climate crisis.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust now owns the 7,618-hectare Inverbroom Estate following its largest ever land acquisition.

The £17.5 million purchase has been made possible through a gift from a private donor – the largest donation in the trust’s 60-year history.

The charity said securing the site will enable it to significantly enhance its efforts to protect and restore wildlife at scale across Scotland.

It is situated around eight miles south of Ullapool and the landscape is mainly peatland, ancient semi-natural woodland, farmland and numerous lochs and lochans.

Trust chief executive Jo Pike said: “Not only is the purchase of Inverbroom an important milestone for the trust, but also for Scotland’s efforts to tackle the nature and climate crises.

“It is apt that we take ownership of the site on UN World Wildlife Day.

“The site includes some of Scotland’s most iconic species and habitats, so we are delighted to have been able to secure it for the benefit of Scotland’s wildlife and people, especially as there was also interest from overseas buyers.

“It has all been made possible by the incredible generosity of a private donor who is passionate about the part that Inverbroom can play in restoring our precious ecosystems, while delivering benefits for local people.

“We are extremely grateful to the donor for helping us secure this important site, and to our former chief executive and current Scottish Wildlife Trust ambassador, Jonny Hughes, who facilitated the donation.”

The trust said at 7,618 hectares, the estate is larger than the city of Dundee which covers 6,300 hectares.

Plans for the site include regenerating river woodland and temperate rainforest habitats, providing homes for creatures such as wood warblers and pine martens, and encouraging a wide range of mosses, lichens and fungi.

Other ambitions include restoring peatlands and removing invasive species such as Rhododendron ponticum.

The trust has made a commitment to the donor that none of the work at Inverbroom will be funded through the sale of carbon credits.

It also plans to work alongside local farmers to promote sustainable agricultural practices that will benefit nature while maintaining a productive business model.

Scott Renwick, whose family have farmed at Inverbroom for three generations, said: “We as a family are delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

“Our grandfather moved to Inverbroom in 1933, so the family have had a knowledge of the land for 92 years.

“There is an incredible diversity of wildlife on the estate, from sea level to 3,300ft, from seals on the shore to ptarmigan on the tops.

“It is exciting to be involved with a highly respected organisation who will take traditional hill farming and wildlife preservation hand in hand, so that we can continue to farm at Inverbroom in such a way as to protect the natural environment.”

The site is bordered to the east by two rivers, the Broom and the Cuileig, and to the south by two Munros, A’ Chailleach and Sgurr Breac.

Two bridges on the estate were designed by Sir John Fowler, chief engineer on the construction of the Forth Road Bridge, who once owned Inverbroom in the 19th century.