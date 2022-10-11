Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Call for citizen scientists to help record mammal activity in the UK

Researchers are monitoring how climate change will impact animal distribution and behaviour.

Nilima Marshall
Wednesday 12 October 2022 00:01
Fallow deer are among the non-native species which have been photographed in the survey (Brian Lawless/PA)
Fallow deer are among the non-native species which have been photographed in the survey (Brian Lawless/PA)
(PA Wire)

Members of the public are being urged to help scientists track and record mammal activity in the UK to better understand how animals are coping with climate change.

Experts are looking for citizen scientists to help identify the the animals in the videos and images uploaded in the MammalWeb database that were taken by camera traps across the country.

The insight will help provide a more comprehensive record of UK mammal activity and support future research and conservation efforts, scientists at Durham University said.

Professor Phil Stephens, from the department of biosciences at Durham University, said: “Now, more than ever, it’s vitally important that we build a comprehensive picture of the UK’s mammal populations.

“We need to build a greater understanding of how climate change and events such as the droughts we experienced in the UK this summer will impact upon mammal distribution and behaviour.”

Recommended

Durham University scientists founded the MammalWeb network in 2013 with aim to build a picture of mammal habits and behaviours across the country.

So far, camera traps have captured 440,000 image sequences and videos, with more than 180,000 mammal detections.

Rare captures have included both North and South American members of the raccoon family, which the researchers said, are “highly adaptable animals with the potential to cause trouble for native wildlife”.

Other originally non-native UK species include the muntjac deer, fallow deer, grey squirrels, brown hares and rabbits.

Native UK species caught on film include red squirrels, badgers, otters, foxes, stoats, wild boar and pine marten.

The latest findings from the MammalWeb project have been published in the journal Ecological Solutions and Evidence.

At present, the database collects data from more than 2,500 sites across the UK but the scientists are also looking for volunteers who can set up their own camera traps and upload pictures of wildlife.

Recommended

Lead author Dr Pen-Yuan Hsing, at The University of Bristol, said: “Bringing together this information in one place helps us to build a bigger, more coherent dataset charting the UK’s mammal populations and activities.

“By getting involved, people can really make a difference to understanding and protecting the future of these amazing animals, which are integral to the biodiversity that we all intimately depend on.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in