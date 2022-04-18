Earth Day: Looking back at the seminal climate moments over the last 52 years

Earth Day, when an estimated 1 billion people take part in coordinated climate action, will be marked on Friday.

Events will be happening around the world, including a protest in front of the White House, talks on environmental issues, litter picking and a hug-a-tree challenge hoping to make it into the Guiness World Records.

The theme for this year is “invest in our planet”, with organisers calling for businesses to act now to tackle the climate crisis and help to build a sustainable future.

It will be the 52nd Earth Day celebrated by the planet. Here are the key moments from the past half a century:

Earth Day: 50th anniversary Show all 34 1 /34 Earth Day: 50th anniversary Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 The audience listen to 'Hair' performing on the eve of Earth Day to 20,000 in a public mall across from Independence Hall in Philadelphia 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 A member of the audience on the eve of Earth Day 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 The whole cast of broadway musical 'Hair' performed to a packed out crowd 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 Consumer activist Ralph Nader speaks to the crowd on the eve of Earth Day 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 Philosopher, Alan Watts, on the eve of Earth Day at Independence Mall 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 Earth Week committee project director, Edward Furia (left), and chairman, Austan Librach (right) during a meeting with the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, in which they raised $30,000 to fund Earth Week activities and expose the city's worst polluters 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 US Senator Edmund Muskie, author of the 1970 Clean Act, addressing the crowd on Earth Day in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia on 22 April, 1970 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 Senator Muskie addressed an estimated 40-60 thousand at Fairmount Park 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 Native American band 'Redbone' performing on Earth Day 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 Poet Allen Ginsberg on Earth Day 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 Crowds gather by a George Washington statue in Union Square for Earth Day celebrations in New York Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 A girl wearing a face mask to highlight the problems of air pollution during the Earth Day celebrations in New York Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 New York Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 Earth Week buttons 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970 A New York street where they were recycling glass and cans Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1970s Children use push brooms to sweep a city park during Earth Day in New York City Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1990 Earth Day international peace climb logo 1970 Earth Week Committee of Philadelphia/CC BY-SA 3.0 Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1990 42nd Street in Manhattan clear of motor vehicles, with the exception of buses, as the city observes transportation day. The city's transportation department turned the normally busy street into a "transitway" as part of Earth Day festivities in New York AFP via Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1995 More than 1,200 students from across the US assemble a five-story globe on the National Mall in Washington. The globe was part of the festivities to mark the 25th anniversary of Earth Day AFP via Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1995 A child with "Kids for a Clean Environment" helps to unveil a quilted flag containing more than 20,000 coloured squares made by children in 49 states and 18 countries at the National Mall in Washington, DC AFP via Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1995 A traditional Korean fishing boat sails past a green-bordered globe on Seoul's Han River as the South Korean capital celebrates Earth Day with 'Green' cultural shows and frogmen cleaning the heavily-polluted river AFP via Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 1998 President Bill Clinton (left) and Vice President Al Gore (right) assist Sandi Marra (centre), president of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club plant flowers along the Appalachian Trail at Harper's Ferry, West Virginia. Clinton and Gore observed Earth Day by volunteering their services in maintaining the footpath that starts in Georgia and runs for 2,157 miles through 14 states ending in Maine. AFP via Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2000 More than 1000 Jakarta pedicab drivers, with posters proclaiming that they are pollution-free, celebrate Earth Day AFP via Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2001 Members of Greenpeace hold banners during the "Take Back the Earth Day" rally to protest President Bush's environmental policies and protocols outside the White House in Washington, DC Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2001 Tracy Lerman leads environmentalists in a march from Times Square in New York as part of Earth Day AFP via Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2004 A boy holds up a sign as he waits for US President George W Bush on his way to an Earth Day appearance at Wells National Estuarine Reserve Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2004 A group of anti-war protesters march toward the US embassy in Manila. The group in commemoration of Earth day, protest the damage that the US has made to nature and mankind in its military strike on Iraq AFP via Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2005 Philippine mountain tribesmen together with an environmental activist group protest outside the main office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Manila, as part of a protest against the government's decision to open up the mining industry to foreign players and to mark Earth Day AFP via Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2005 An activist of the Human Development Foundation, a Non Government Organization (NGO), displays a placard as others hold candles during a demonstration to mark International Earth Day in Karachi AFP/Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2007 Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Barack Obama speaks in front of the Old Capitol on the Pentacrest at the University of Iowa. The Senator spoke as part of an Earth Day celebration on the campus Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2008 Bette Midler poses while helping to plant trees at the Martin Luther King Jr Housing Campus in Harlem for Earth Day Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2008 A tractor moves a pile of recyclables at the San Francisco Recycling Centre in California. To Coincide with Earth Day, San Francisco recycling companies, Sunset Scavenger Co and Golden Gate Disposal & Recycling Co, have started accepting rigid plastics as part of their curbside recycling programme Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2010 Indian tribal Lambadi women carry drinking water home to Mukunda Nayak Tanda village in the Medak district from Hyderabad. The district suffers a severe drinking water shortage, with villagers forced to walk a minimum of 4km to fetch water for themselves and their cattle as temperatures rise above 45 degrees celsius in southern Andhra Pradesh state. The 40th Earth Day, urged local action and increased awareness to understand and respect the environment AFP via Getty Earth Day: 50th anniversary 2010 People from over one hundred countries participate in a World Climate Change Conference at the Feliz Capriles stadium in Cochabamba, Bolivia AFP via Getty

1970

Decades of lead petrol in vehicles and industries operating with little regard for environmental consequences had taken its toll on America’s air, land and water. The 1962 book Silent Spring, by Rachel Carson, set the stage for the movement to come, selling half a million copies and highlighting the devastating impact of pollution on the natural world.

The first Earth Day came about after Senator Gaylord Nelson witnessed the impact of an oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and wanted to harness the energy of the youth-driven, anti-Vietnam War movement into environmental action.

A short meeting with a graduate student, Denis Hayes, led to Sen Nelson recruiting him to organise “teach-ins” on college campuses which expanded into nationwide events, encompassing a myriad of groups along with students. The name Earth Day was adopted and sparked the national consciousness: 20 million Americans, 10 per cent of the population at the time, demonstrated from coast to coast on April 22, 1970.

Speakers at events included the Beat poet Allen Ginsburg and activist and future presidential candidate Ralph Nader; the Broadway cast of musical Hair and Native American band Redbone performed in Philadelphia. In New York, Fifth Avenue was closed to traffic from Union Square Park to Central Park for demonstrations.

The ragtag gatherings and community events had a serious impact. Following Earth Day, President Richard Nixon established the Environmental Protection Agency and in the years that followed, environmental legislation including the Clean Water, Clean Air and the Endangered Species Act, among others, were introduced.

1990

The Nineties saw Earth Day go global with events held in 141 countries, involving 200m people. Events took on a more sophisticated air with a $3m budget and increased TV and radio coverage. The movement also inspired an increase in recycling efforts and paved the way for the 1992 UN Earth Summit.

2000

The millennium brought a new urgency to the environmental movement with focus on the looming crisis of global warming and the urgent need to switch to clean energy sources. Hundreds of millions of people became involved in 184 countries, building grassroots movements. The internet began to play a significant role in organising and hundreds of thousands marched on the National Mall in DC for a First Amendment Rally.

(AFP via Getty)

2010

The Earth Day Network launched a campaign to plant a billion trees and achieved the goal two years later. The decade also saw the historic Paris Climate Accords, signed by leaders from 175 countries in 2016, with a goal of halting global warming to 2C above pre-industrial levels.

2020

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented the planned in-person mass demonstrations and instead a digital gathering, Earth Day Live, was held, which broadcast for 24 hours to millions across the world.

Speakers included Christiana Figueres, architect of the 2015 Paris Climate Accords, Al Gore and Zac Efron.

The theme was climate action, with 2020 seen as a tipping point for action on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving the UN goal of keeping global warming below 2C.

2022

This year’s Earth Day comes just weeks after United Nations scientists warned there were less than three years remaining to bring global emissions into decline and avoid a “catastrophic” temperature rise.

It also comes six months after world leaders met for Cop26 in Glasgow, which resulted in a landmark deal aimed at preventing catastrophic global warming.

Earth Day organisers say they are calling on “citizens of the world to stop being spectators, watching their futures be threatened by our collective inaction” in the 2022 event and to “invest in our planet” instead.

“The solutions are out there and we know what must be done whether it’s transitioning to renewable energy, conserving our forests and lands, or ridding ourselves of the scourge of plastic pollution,” Kathleen Rogers, the president, says.

On Friday, there will be online events, in-person protests, a bid to get the world record for most pictures of tree-hugging on Instagram in an hour and film screenings to mark the day.