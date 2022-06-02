Magnitude 4.1 earthquake hits California’s Bay Area

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit the Bay Area of California on Thursday at around 5:00 in the morning.

There were no immediate reports of damage, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The quake struck near Bay Point, CA, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of San Francisco and about 18 kilometres deep, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Light to weak shaking would have been felt around the Bay Area.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit, which runs trains in the region, said that inspections for any track damage could lead to delays.

Noticeable shaking was reported to USGS south to the San Jose area, north to Santa Rosa and east out past Sacramento.

There was no risk of a tsunami, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

USGS notes that magnitude 4 earthquakes are usually felt indoors, but rarely cause significant damage.

Earthquakes are common in many part of California, including the Bay Area, since it sits along a major fault zone between the Pacific and North American plates.

Along this boundary, the San Andreas fault, the plates slide past each other in opposite directions – a type of plate boundary that commonly leads to earthquakes.