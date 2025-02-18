Davey mucks out and handles calves in latest stunt over farm inheritance tax

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Ed Davey mucked out at a farmyard and handled newborn calves in his latest political stunt over the Government’s planned changes to agricultural inheritance tax.

The party leader met North Norfolk MP Steff Aquarone and dairy farmers in North Walsham to discuss the proposed changes, which will see land and businesses worth more than £1 million face a 20% levy.

The Liberal Democrats have said the Government policy, which essentially scraps an exemption that meant no tax was paid to pass down family farms, amounts to “throwing farmers to the wolves”.

The visit came after agricultural leaders said they had been left furious following a meeting with the Treasury on Tuesday morning as the Government faced down their calls to rethink the tax.

Ministers have insisted the changes, which are due to come into force in April 2026, will not be reversed as raising revenue is required to stabilise the UK’s finances and fix creaking public services.

But the proposals continue to face fierce opposition within the sector, which says cash-poor, asset-rich farmers will be forced to sell their land, investment will stall, and the families of elderly or vulnerable farmers who do not have time for succession planning will be the most affected.

Opposition parties including the Lib Dems, who made gains in rural areas at last year’s general election, have demanded the Government abandon what they say is a “cruel” policy.

Following the meeting on Tuesday morning, the party’s environment spokesman Tim Farron said: “This Government is throwing farmers to the wolves, completely disregarding the importance of farming communities to our economy and environment.

“Their family farm tax could be the final nail in the coffin for many communities struggling to cope. The Liberal Democrats will continue to fight tooth and nail to protect rural communities against this cruel tax.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We regularly meet representatives of the farming industry to listen to their views, but strongly believe this is a fair and balanced approach which helps fix the public services we all rely on.

“Our reforms to Agricultural and Business Property Relief will mean three quarters of estates will continue to pay no inheritance tax at all, while the remaining quarter will pay half the inheritance tax that most people pay, and payments can be spread over 10 years, interest-free.

“We are also investing £5 billion into farming over the next two years, the largest amount for sustainable food production in our country’s history, and are going further with reforms to boost profits for farmers by backing British produce and reforming planning rules on farms to support food production.”