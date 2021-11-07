Ask Ed Miliband anything about the Cop26 climate summit

Scientists, politicians and activists have descended on Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit, the most important UN meeting of its kind in years.

The meeting comes after a landmark climate report in August warned that every region on Earth is facing harsher weather extremes as a result of human activities such as fossil fuel burning and forest destruction.

The first week of the summit saw the announcement of new net zero targets from countries such as India and Nigeria and multi-country deals on deforestation, coal and methane. As the talks enter their second week, country ministers will arrive to help efforts to thrash out a final agreement for Glasgow.

Shadow business secretary and former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband has been in Glasgow this week following progress at the summit. In 2009, Mr Miliband was the UK’s climate minister at the Cop15 climate summit in Copenhagen.

