Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fact check: Picture of Ed Miliband coming off a plane is from 2015

The image shows Mr Miliband getting off an Embraer jet during the 2015 election campaign.

August Graham
Wednesday 17 July 2024 08:58
Ed Miliband was pictured during the 2015 general election campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Ed Miliband was pictured during the 2015 general election campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A photograph of Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband getting off a jet has been shared widely on social media.

In one case the picture was accompanied by a caption reading: “I see Ed Miliband is off in his ‘NOT Zero’ Ukulele tour via private Jet.”

Evaluation

The photograph is from the 2015 general election campaign.

The facts

A reverse image search shows that the photograph was used in a news article from more than nine years ago.

The image shows Mr Miliband, who was then the leader of the Labour Party, getting off an Embraer jet.

The photograph was from the 2015 general election campaign and reportedly showed him coming off a runway in Glasgow.

Links

Post on X (archived)

Second post on X (archived)

News article from 2015 (archived)

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in