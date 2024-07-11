Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swimmers advised of ‘risk to human health’ from bacteria at Edinburgh beach

Sepa is working closely with the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Water to investigate.

Sarah Ward
Thursday 11 July 2024 20:08
Portobello Beach, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Portobello Beach, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Swimmers are being advised against using Portobello beach due to “potential risk to human health” from bacteria.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has indicated a high bacterial result in the water at the Edinburgh beach following analysis of routine samples.

Temporary advice against bathing and paddling at Portobello beach, from Pipe Lane to Joppa Rocks, due to the potential risk to human health has been issued.

Sepa is working closely with the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Water to investigate.

The matter is currently under investigation, and we’ll continue to liaise with Sepa and our partners to monitor the situation.

Council leader Cammy Day

The situation will be monitored with electronic signs activated and new ones posted.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “We’re aware of Sepa’s current advice against bathing and paddling at Portobello beach and I’d request that people follow the advice.

“The matter is currently under investigation, and we’ll continue to liaise with Sepa and our partners to monitor the situation.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in