Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian

“These vehicles have been submerged in salt water; they have extensive damage and can potentially be serious fire hazards,” the fire department says

Gustaf Kilander
Friday 07 October 2022 18:24
Comments

Related video: Hurricane Ian Washed Away Income For Many Floridians

Waterlogged electric cars are imploding in Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated the state.

The Sunshine State’s chief financial officer and state fire marshal, Jimmy Patronis, noted on Twitter that “there’s a ton of EVs disabled from Ian. As those batteries corrode, fires start. That’s a new challenge that our firefighters haven’t faced before. At least on this kind of scale”.

“It takes special training and understanding of EVs to ensure these fires are put out quickly and safely,” he added.

It can take hours to put out an electric vehicle that has burst into flames, the New York Post noted.

Hurricane Ian made landfall last week and firefighters are now dealing with the new problem of electric vehicles ending up underwater following widespread flooding and later bursting into flames.

Recommended

In a video posted by Mr Patronis, a bystander can be heard saying that it takes thousands of gallons of water to put out an electric vehicle that has caught fire.

Footage posted to social media shows the North Collier Fire Rescue District covering a white Tesla in water from both above and below to douse any possible sparks.

Mr Patronis and state Representative Bob Rommel were visiting the area when the district got the call about an electric vehicle fire. They joined the firefighters to see the problems that arise when trying to put out such fires.

Firefighters in Florida attempt to put out a Tesla fire prompted by Hurricane Ian

(Screenshot / Facebook / North Collier Fire Rescue District)

“This is an issue many fire departments across [southwest] Florida are experiencing right now,” the district wrote on Facebook. “These vehicles have been submerged in salt water; they have extensive damage and can potentially be serious fire hazards ... No one was injured on the fire, traffic interruption was minimal, and the crews remained on scene with the vehicle for hours to ensure it was extinguished.”

Recommended

Firefighters in Florida attempt to put out a Tesla fire prompted by Hurricane Ian

(Screenshot / Twitter / Jimmy Patronis)

According to figures from the Department of Energy, Florida is second behind California in the number of registered electric cars, with more than 95,000 being driven around the state compared to the Golden State’s 563,000.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in