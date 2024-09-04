Public urged to help buy Skiddaw Forest to restore thousands of acres for nature

Support truly

A public appeal is being launched to help create England’s “highest nature reserve” and restore thousands of acres of Atlantic rainforest, moorland and peatbogs.

Cumbria Wildlife Trust is asking for the public’s help to buy Skiddaw Forest in the Lake District, including the summit of Skiddaw, to protect the important site for nature, geology and public access.

The charity aims to restore 620 acres of lost Atlantic rainforest, as part of a 100-year vision to return wildlife to the lower slopes of what would be the highest nature reserve in England.

It will also restore more than 2,200 acres of other habitat, including montane scrub, wildflower grasslands, heather moorlands and 992 acres of peatbog across the site, whose altitude ranges from 360m to Skiddaw’s summit of 931 metres.

Open public access to the fell, including Skiddaw’s summit, will be secured, the charity said.

A partnership between The Wildlife Trusts and Aviva raised £5 million towards the £6.25 million asking price, and additional support was secured from charitable funders to ensure Cumbria Wildlife Trust did not lose the chance to buy the land.

But the trust needs to raise the final £1.25 million and is appealing for help to secure the nature reserve.

The bid to buy Skiddaw Forest, which covers 3,000 acres of currently ungrazed upland, is backed by mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington and writer and television presenter Julia Bradbury.

Sir Chris said: “As a lover of the Lake District fells, and a keen advocate for the environment and biodiversity, I can’t think of a better organisation to manage Skiddaw Forest than Cumbria Wildlife Trust

“Their tireless work has really helped to put wildlife into the consciousness of the public and put nature back on to the map.”

Ms Bradbury described the purchase as an “amazing opportunity for nature recovery on such a large scale”.

“I’m delighted Cumbria Wildlife Trust can begin restoring precious montane habitats on this iconic Lakeland fell which is still close to my heart in so many ways.

“Our natural world needs a lot of help and it’s visions like this that can make a tremendous difference,” she said.

Stephen Trotter, chief executive of Cumbria Wildlife Trust, said: “This is a unique and exciting opportunity to create England’s highest nature reserve and, working with farmers and the local community, we urgently need to put more wildlife back into a much-loved and spectacular part of Cumbria.

“We’re extremely grateful to Aviva and other donors for the contributions already made towards the purchase of Skiddaw Forest.

“Now we’re asking the public to give whatever they can to help us secure this site and to bring more nature to this very special place.”

He added: “Skiddaw Forest offers a unique opportunity for wildlife and climate resilience at a major scale in the Lake District National Park.

“We have to reverse the decline of nature in national parks to help address the impacts of the climate emergency and the wider wildlife crisis.”

To contribute to the appeal to buy Skiddaw Forest, visit cumbriawildlifetrust.org.uk/donate/skiddaw or call 01539 816300.