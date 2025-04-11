More than 1,000 people died from heat in England in 2024, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a thousand people died due to the heat in England last summer, new figures show.

The higher-than-anticipated number of deaths came despite relatively cooler conditions, which prompted only yellow heat-health alerts, the lowest level of warning, from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The figures from the UKHSA show 1,311 heat-related deaths took place in England during the four heat episodes of summer 2024, including 282 more than anticipated, based on the observed temperatures during the summer and the historic temperature-mortality relationship in the country.

In response to the figures, environmental think tank Green Alliance said the country is “clearly unprepared for rising extreme temperatures” and called on the Government to tackle the increasing health threats posed by heatwaves.

The UKHSA health alerting system identifies, categorises, and communicates when adverse temperatures are likely to impact the health and wellbeing of the population.

A yellow alert is issued when a period of heat is unlikely to impact most people, but could affect those who are particularly vulnerable, while a more serious amber alert is issued when wider impacts are expected, with potential for the whole population to be at risk.

A “heat episode” takes place when the UKHSA issues an amber warning in at least one region, or when the mean Central England Temperature reaches at least 20C.

Four periods of hot weather met this definition in 2024, comprising a total of 14 days – the fourth lowest number of days since records began in 2016.

Although temperatures were relatively cooler last summer than in previous years, with only yellow heat-health alerts issued, the figures show a high number of heat-related deaths occurred in three of the four heat episodes.

These include a total of 467 heat-associated deaths registered during the second heat episode which took place between July 18 and 20.

Older people were more at risk during last summer’s heat episode, with 521 deaths per million people aged 85 years and over, and 111 per million people aged 75 to 84.

Sophie O’Connell, senior policy adviser at Green Alliance, said: “With over a thousand heat-related deaths last summer, despite only yellow alerts, UK towns and cities are clearly unprepared for rising extreme temperatures.”

She warned “climate change exacerbates existing health inequalities”, but insisted “the health impacts of climate change, like extreme heat, are avoidable”.

Ms O’Connell added that focusing efforts on protecting those who are disproportionately affected by heat episodes, including vulnerable and older people, could bring multiple benefits and is key to supporting the population against extreme weather conditions.

“If the Government is serious about creating an NHS fit for the future, these figures are a clear warning: it must act now to tackle the rising health risks of heatwaves,” she said.

Danny Gross, climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth, said the figures were “tragic evidence of the lethal impacts of climate breakdown”, and called on the Government to tackle rising extreme weather threats.

He said: “The Government’s upcoming climate plan will be a litmus test of how serious it is about preventing future heat deaths.

“The plan must enable the UK to hit its legally binding climate targets, while also delivering cheaper energy bills, better public transport and more green jobs.

“Ministers must also do more to protect people across the country from the growing threat posed by extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and floods, by strengthening the Government’s woefully inadequate national adaptation programme.”

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, warned: “Periods of heat in the UK are likely to become more intense, longer and more frequent as the world continues to warm”, adding there was a need for a co-ordinated health response even during less intense periods of heat.

He said the UKHSA continues to work to protect those most likely to be affected by extreme weather conditions.