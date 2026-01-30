Two men arrested over huge illegal waste tip in Oxfordshire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the illegal tipping of waste at a site near the River Cherwell in Oxfordshire.

The dumping of a 150-metre long mountain of waste in a field alongside the A34 in Kidlington raises the risk of pollution into the nearby river, has provoked widespread outrage, and was declared a critical incident by the Environment Agency (EA).

The agency said a 69-year-old man was arrested at a property in Andover and a 54-year-old was arrested in Slough on Thursday, both for alleged environmental and money laundering offences.

They were arrested by officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU), working in support of the EA and alongside Thames Valley Police, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, and Surrey Police.

They were released on conditional bail pending further investigation.

The development, hailed as “another welcome step in delivering justice for the local community” by the EA, followed the arrest in November of a 39-year-old man from the Guildford area of Surrey who was also released pending further investigation.

A first report of waste being tipped in Kidlington was made in early July last year, according to the EA, which said it attended the site shortly afterwards.

The agency said a further site visit carried out the same month showed no change, and a cease-and-desist letter was issued to prevent more tipping.

When officers became aware of more dumping in October, the EA applied for and secured a court order to close down the site, and it has been taking action to prevent pollution from the waste pile and investigate the illegal activity.

In January, the Government said an operation to clear the site should begin in February, and it may take until the end of the year.

Emma Viner, enforcement and investigations manager in the EA’s National Environmental Crime Unit, said: “The illegal dump at Kidlington was an atrocious and deliberate attack on our environment, and the EA shares the community’s anger at this horrific crime.

“Our teams have been working tirelessly with the SEROCU on this investigation. These joint efforts have resulted in further arrests, which are another vital step in collecting new evidence and progressing our investigation.”

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “The illegal dumping of waste at Kidlington is appalling and has caused significant damage to the environment and distress to the local community.

“I welcome these arrests – an important step in securing justice for local residents.

“The Government is committed to stamping out this type of criminality across the country, by boosting funds to tackle waste crime, hiring more officers and introducing tougher checks and penalties for those who break the law.”

Any information can be reported to the EA through its 24-hour incident hotline at 0800 807060, or anonymously to Crimestoppers.