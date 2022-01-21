Could Ethiopia’s ‘false banana’ be a wonder crop in face of the climate crisis?

The climate crisis, exacerbated by the Covid pandemic, has increased food insecurity for millions of people, particularly in the Global South.

The United Nations warns that over the next 30 years, food supply and food security will be severely threatened if more is not done to tackle global heating, and crops’ vulnerability to increasing extremes such as prolonged droughts, heatwaves, flash-flooding and insect infestations.

For example, global yields of both maize and wheat are projected to significantly decline due to climate impacts caused by emissions from fossil-fuel burning.

In Africa and Central America, nearly 950 million metric tonnes of maize is consumed annually with the corn playing a central role in daily diets. Wheat currently provides more than 20 per cent of the world’s calories and protein.

Horticulture and agriculture experts are increasingly focused on lesser-known but hardy, versatile crops which can sustain a growing global population in a rapidly-heating world.