Europe plans to make consumer goods more sustainable and environmentally friendly
Under the plan, products will have to be easier to refurbish, maintain and recycle
European commissioners have announced a plan to make goods sold in the European Union more environmentally friendly.
The Commission is proposing new rules to make “almost all” physical goods on the EU market kinder on the environment, circular and more energy efficient.
Under the plan, products will have to be easier to refurbish, maintain and recycle.
More follows...
