EU to end all imports of Russian oil and gas ‘well before 2030’ following Ukraine invasion

Harry Cockburn
Environment Correspondent
Tuesday 08 March 2022 14:52
(Independent)

The EU has unveiled major new plans to end all imports of fossil fuels from Russia "well before 2030", following the invasion of Ukraine.

"The case for a rapid clean energy transition has never been stronger and clearer," the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The rapid reduction in fossil fuel imports from Russia will begin with reducing dependency on Russian gas, the Commission said.

More follows...

