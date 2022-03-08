EU to end all imports of Russian oil and gas ‘well before 2030’ following Ukraine invasion
The EU has unveiled major new plans to end all imports of fossil fuels from Russia "well before 2030", following the invasion of Ukraine.
"The case for a rapid clean energy transition has never been stronger and clearer," the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
The rapid reduction in fossil fuel imports from Russia will begin with reducing dependency on Russian gas, the Commission said.
More follows...
