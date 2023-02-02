Jump to content

Nine otters and foxes confirmed with Avian flu since 2021

The animals are believed to have eaten dead wild birds that were infected with the virus.

Luke O'Reilly
Thursday 02 February 2023 09:33
The mammals infected are believed to have eaten dead birds which had the virus (PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Nine otters and foxes have been found in the UK with avian flu, according to data from the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

The animals are believed to have eaten dead wild birds that were infected with the virus. Experts have said the risk to the public is low.

Five foxes and four otters have tested positive for the virus in England, Scotland and Wales since 2021.

The first recorded case of avian flu in non-avian wildlife in the UK was a fox in Durham in 2021.

There were then seven cases of foxes and otters testing positive in 2022.

These were one fox in Cheshire, two otters in Fife, one otter on the Shetland isles, one otter on the Isle of Skye, and two foxes in Cornwall.

There has only been one case so far in 2023, a fox in Powys.

