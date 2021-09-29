The extinctions of 22 animals and one plant are to be announced on Wednesday by US federal wildlife officials.

Among those being removed from the endangered species list are the ivory-billed woodpecker, which had its last definitive sighting in Louisiana in 1944, the yellow-breasted Bachman’s warbler and the Kauai O’o, a bird native to Hawaii.

In all, 11 birds, eight freshwater mussels in the Southeast, two kinds of fish, a bat from Guam and a flower from Hawai’i will be declared extinct.

They will join another 650 US species likely lost to extinction.

The conservation non-profit, Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), said in a statement that the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) has been “exceedingly slow to protect species”.

A 2016 study found that species waited more than a decade on average to receive protections.

CBD says that several species on today’s list went extinct during a delay in the listing process, including the Guam broadbill, little Mariana fruit bat, and the southern acornshell, stirrupshell and upland combshell mussels.

The organisation claims that at least 47 species have gone extinct waiting for protection.

“We’re at risk of losing hundreds more species because of a lack of urgency,” said Tierra Curry, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“The Endangered Species Act is the most powerful tool we have to end extinction, but the sad reality is that listing still comes too late for most species.

“The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service badly needs to reform its process for protecting species to avoid further extinctions, and it needs the funding to do so. We can’t let bureaucratic delays cause more extinctions.”

The Independent has contacted the US Fish and Wildlife Service for comment.

The announcements come after many decades of searching for the species by scientists, conservationists and enthusiasts. From Thursday, the public will have a chance to provide any more information they may have on the species before the final extinction ruling is made in 60 days time.

A landmark United Nations report in 2019 found that nature is declining at rates unprecedented in human history – and the rate of species extinctions around the world is accelerating.

Up to one million plant and animal species face extinction, many within the coming decades, due to activities like farming, mining, logging and urban expansion into wild places.

The impacts of the human-driven climate crisis is also causing profound changes to ecosystems and the balance of biodiversity.