Extinction Rebellion dumps manure outside Daily Mail offices as London set for further day of protests

Extinction Rebellion (XR) has dumped a pile of manure outside the offices of the Daily Mail as part of a planned ‘Free the Press’ protest.

Climate activists dropped 7 tonnes of the fertiliser outside the entrance of Northcliffe House, in Kensington, west London, on Saturday and has also targeted the offices of the Daily Telegraph at Victoria.

The environmental group said in a statement it wants to send a message to “the 4 billionaire owners of 68 per cent of the UK’s print media” and is demanding “an end to media corruption that suppresses the truth from the public for profit.”

Protesters at both office buildings left signs behind saying “cut the crap” and “free the press”. The main action will begin at Parliament Square at midday and will also involve Black Lives Matter (BLM) who are also campaigning for media reform.

The XR protest is one of many that is expected to sweep the capital after multiple demonstrations for a variety of causes on Saturday.

Save Our Scene, a group campaigning on behalf of the live music industry, is planning a rave protest also starting at midday.

In a post on Instagram, the group said: “This Sunday, music lovers and industry professionals will be marching from the BBC HQ at the top of Regent Street down to Parliament Square.

“We are demanding that the government lift all restrictions on the music & hospitality sector without any further delay.”

On Friday the Met said it was “preparing for what is expected to be a busy weekend” and confirmed that a number of marches would be taking place in the capital.

On Saturday anti-lockdown protesters threw tennis balls at Parliament and Downing Street and also let off flares.

Protesters, many not wearing masks, carried placards bearing anti-vaccine and anti-restrictions messages, while others waved flags.

Meanwhile, in a separate action, the People’s Assembly, an anti-austerity group, held a demonstration against the government, which included criticism of a range of issues including the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Images and videos shared on social media by Extinction Rebellion showed people marching through London and speeches in Parliament Square, including from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Other protesters sharing images on social media appeared to be marching for causes including the rights of Palestinians and trans people.

Three people were arrested during the protests for breach of the peace, assault on police and an individual who was already wanted for a previous assault.