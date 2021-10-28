Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion, including British Olympians Laura Baldwin and Etienne Stott, have broken into an oil refinery at Fawley in Hampshire.

The group used their pink boat — the Beverly Geronimo — to blockade the main entrance to the ExxonMobil refinery, while other protesters cut through the site’s electric fence and have climbed two 50ft oil silos, the group said in a statement.

The protesters are demanding the government stops all fossil fuel investments and are also calling for Exxon Mobil to stop its expansion plans for the Fawley refinery.

ExxonMobil is a subsidiary of oil giant Esso and its Fawley site is the largest in the UK, supplying 20% of UK fossil fuels, according to XR.

The activists on top of the silos carried two banners, one saying "climate emergency" and the other "no future in fossil fuels".

More follows...