‘This year s*** gets real’: Major Extinction Rebellion action planned for April

Extinction Rebellion (XR) is preparing to launch what could be its biggest series of demonstrations yet in London, demanding an "immediate end to new fossil fuel investment, licensing and subsidies".

The protests, scheduled for April, are planned to last longer than previous XR action – potentially lasting weeks, with the group aiming to rally thousands of activists.

A spokesperson for XR told The Independent: "We will come out in numbers until the government agrees to our new, immediate demand: to stop the fossil fuel economy."

XR did not confirm if they would be directly targeting oil company headquarters, as some London news outlets have reported, but said the focus would be on "railing against the fossil fuel economy which is causing mass death around the world".

It said the action "will begin at 10am on April 9th in Hyde Park, with plans aiming to run on longer than we have previously".

The focus on fossil fuels comes as the UK government has given its backing to major new fossil fuel projects, including six new oil and gas fields.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak – who said last week he wanted to encourage more investment in new fossil fuel drilling – reportedly pressed business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to fast-track applications.

A new oil and gas field in the North Sea has already been given the green light this year – just two months after the UK held the global climate Cop26 summit. Green groups fiercely criticised the move, accusing the government of hypocrisy and taking action that “only worsens the climate crisis".

XR’s announcement also comes amid a growing cost of living crisis, worsened by soaring energy bills.

This week, firms including BP and Shell have announced huge profits, prompting calls for a windfall tax to tackle fuel poverty.

However, the government has resisted calls for such a tax, and has instead offered the public £200 energy bill "rebates" in the form of repayable loans.

The XR spokesperson told The Independent: “Cop26 has shown the world that our leaders are not capable or willing to make the necessary changes to tackle the climate and ecological crisis that is happening now.

"The world cannot wait another year, so this Rebellion will call on everyone to step into action, making sure new people know how to find us and get involved easily, as we create disruption together that will be impossible to ignore.

"So if you have sat on the fence until now and asked yourself, ‘what can I do?’ then this moment asks you to give the power of nonviolent civil resistance a chance. Don’t just look up, step up.”

The Independent has contacted the Met Police for comment.