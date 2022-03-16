Extinction Rebellion protesters demanding an end to the University of Cambridge’s relationship with fossil fuel giant Schlumberger have blockaded access to the company’s research centre, with a small number being arrested by police.

Schlumberger is the world’s largest offshore drilling company, providing oilfield services for the world’s biggest oil companies in more than 120 countries.

The activists used a boat, a fake oil rig, and metal tripods to prevent access to the main entrance and service entrance at the Cambridge site. They were planning to stay for a week in an effort to halt activity at the site and draw attention to the firm’s activities and its relationship with Cambridge University.

The site is where the company develops new methods of extracting oil and gas, Extinction Rebellion alleged, including some of the industry’s most harmful technologies: Arctic exploration, deep-sea drilling, tar sands, and fracking.

The organisation has a strong working relationship with the University of Cambridge, which provides training and resources through the Schlumberger Cambridge International Scholarship, and maintains a Schlumberger Professorship of Complex Physical Systems at the University.

An Extinction Rebellion Cambridge spokesperson said: "We’re here to stay. We’ve had enough of the University of Cambridge cosying up to fossil fuel giants which are destroying our planet.

"Just last week, the latest IPCC report reminded us of the true impacts of climate and ecological emergency - three quarters of the world’s population could face extreme heat stress in just a few decades as temperatures rise unchecked.

"A billion people will be at risk of serious coastal flooding. We are starting to see the effects of this in the UK, now. In February, Britain was wracked by the worst storm in decades - during a week that brought three severe storms. And the fallout from the invasion of Ukraine has shown us that fossil fuel dependency leaves us vulnerable to eye-watering price rises when war and political strife hits oil and gas supplies.

They added: "Schlumberger profits from our unhealthy dependence on oil and gas - yet the university continues to lend it legitimacy by hosting it on university land and providing it with a ready supply of academics to help with its fossil fuel research. We’re here today because the university has totally abandoned its moral duty to avert disaster by cosying up to planet-killers. It’s time to kick Schlumberger out of our city and off the planet."

The Independent has contacted The University of Cambridge and Schlumberger for comment.