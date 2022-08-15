Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

100 million Americans will be in ‘extreme heat belt’ region by 2053

People living in a stretch of the country from Wisconsin to Texas could face dangerously high temperatures each summer, a new study finds

Ethan Freedman
Climate Reporter, New York
Monday 15 August 2022 14:37
Comments
NYPD hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering heat

By 2053, more than 100 million Americans will live with intensely hot temperatures in the summer — bringing new and worsened health risks as the climate crisis heats up the planet.

About eight million people in the US live in counties that are expected to reach above 125 degrees Fahrenheit at some point in 2023, a new report finds.

But by 2053, those kinds of extremes could affect 107 million people in the county, in an ‘extreme heat belt’ blanketing about 25 per cent of the US, the report, from the non-profit First Street Foundation, finds.

“We need to be prepared for the inevitable, that a quarter of the country will soon fall inside the Extreme Heat Belt with temperatures exceeding 125 degrees Fahrenheit,” First Street CEO Matthew Eby said via a press release.

“And the results will be dire.”

Recommended

In 2023, a few scattered counties in the US desert southwest, the midwest and the south could expect to hit 125F at least one day. In thirty years, that risk expands to a large “extreme heat belt” stretching from Texas up into Wisconsin, along the southern east coast and much of Florida, the report finds.

The new “belt” includes major cities like St Louis, Missouri and Chicago, Illinois.

The report also looked at the “heat index” – which combines temperatures and humidity to describe how hot it “feels” on a given day.

Most of the country will see more days with a heat index above 100F by 2053, while huge areas of Texas, Florida and Louisiana could expect well over 100 days each year with 100F or higher heat indices.

This is a breaking story, more to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in