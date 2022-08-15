100 million Americans will be in ‘extreme heat belt’ region by 2053

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

By 2053, more than 100 million Americans will live with intensely hot temperatures in the summer — bringing new and worsened health risks as the climate crisis heats up the planet.

About eight million people in the US live in counties that are expected to reach above 125 degrees Fahrenheit at some point in 2023, a new report finds.

But by 2053, those kinds of extremes could affect 107 million people in the county, in an ‘extreme heat belt’ blanketing about 25 per cent of the US, the report, from the non-profit First Street Foundation, finds.

“We need to be prepared for the inevitable, that a quarter of the country will soon fall inside the Extreme Heat Belt with temperatures exceeding 125 degrees Fahrenheit,” First Street CEO Matthew Eby said via a press release.

“And the results will be dire.”

In 2023, a few scattered counties in the US desert southwest, the midwest and the south could expect to hit 125F at least one day. In thirty years, that risk expands to a large “extreme heat belt” stretching from Texas up into Wisconsin, along the southern east coast and much of Florida, the report finds.

The new “belt” includes major cities like St Louis, Missouri and Chicago, Illinois.

The report also looked at the “heat index” – which combines temperatures and humidity to describe how hot it “feels” on a given day.

Most of the country will see more days with a heat index above 100F by 2053, while huge areas of Texas, Florida and Louisiana could expect well over 100 days each year with 100F or higher heat indices.

This is a breaking story, more to follow