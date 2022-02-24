Climate crisis will increase mental health emergencies, researchers warn

Hot weather leaves more people in need of emergency mental health support, according to researchers who warned climate change will exacerbate the problem.

Healthcare staff should expect to see an increase in patients requiring treatment related to substance use, anxiety and stress, said American researchers.

A study by academics at the Boston University School of Public Health found that days with higher-than-normal temperatures during the summer season in the US were associated with increased rates of A&E visits for any mental health-related condition.

The study’s lead author Dr Amruta Nori-Sarma, a professor of environmental health, said: “Addressing the needs of the most vulnerable to pre-empt some of these visits can have a positive impact on individual health and costs, as well as preserve healthcare resources for other emergencies.”

The findings, published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, should prompt healthcare providers to prepare for an increased need in mental health services during times when extreme heat is predicted, said Dr Nori-Sarma.

The authors found the impact of heat was slightly higher in the Northeast, Midwest, and Northwest. Although those regions generally have lower temperatures than the southeast or southwestern US, “that is exactly why the populations in these areas might suffer the most during times of high temperatures,” said Dr Nori-Sarma.

She added: “Heat events will become even more extreme as the climate continues to warm, so it’s doubly important to identify the populations that are most vulnerable and to help them adapt to warmer summertime conditions.”

The impact of heat on physical health is well documented, but few studies have examined the effects of extreme heat on mental health, researchers said.

The general public can also benefit from this insight, said study senior author Dr Gregory Wellenius, director of Boston University’s climate and health programme.

“On days of extreme heat, it is important that we each take the precautions necessary to take care of ourselves and our loved ones,” he said. This could include checking on neighbours or family members who may be susceptible to health impacts of heat exposure.”