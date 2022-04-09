Extreme weather hits Wales as tornado ‘lifts lambs into the air’

Extreme weather has hit Wales as weather investigators confirm a tornado damaged trees and a farmhouse, even “lifting lambs into the air”.

The forceful gales pulled up trees near the property in the Gwynedd village of Pennal, near Machynlleth, some of which were believed to be hundreds of years old.

Slates from the roof and guttering were also torn from the house.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) said a T3 tornado was responsible, the strongest being a T10.

TORRO investigator John Mason visited the scene after the tornado ripped through on Wednesday morning.

He told BBC News: “If a car had gone through it, it would probably have been damaged severely. If it was a high-walled van it could have been rolled over.”

Mr Mason also added that if any walkers had been out when the tornado struck, they would have been “caught up in a lot of debris going around in a circle”.

Deilwen Breese, the farm owner, says the wind had even “lifted up lambs in the sheds”.

Ms Breese, who rents out holiday cottages on her farm, reported that the tornado has caused £100,000 worth of damages on the roof alone.

According to the TORRO international tornado intensity scale, a T3 is a “strong tornado” with speeds of 93 to 114 mph. Tornados at this scale have the power to leave bigger trees “snapped or uprooted”, blow over garden walls and can cause buildings to physically shake.

A T10 is classified as a “super tornado” which can lift entire frame houses and similar buildings from their foundations, and can cause “destruction of a severe nature”.