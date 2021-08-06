Pro-fossil fuel adverts viewed on Facebook 431 million times

Americans reportedly viewed pro-fossil fuel adverts more than 431 million times on Facebook in 2020, in what was an apparent attempt to “prolong the use of oil and gas” – and avoid the rolling back of greenhouse gas emissions.

The report, which was released on Thursday by the think tank InfluenceMap, found that oil-and-gas firms paid $9.6 million (£6.9 million) to display the adverts, which were viewed more than 431 million times on Facebook.

Of 25 organisations featured in the report, ExxonMobil and the American Petroleum Institute (API) – the oil and gas industry's biggest trade group – accounted for 62 per cent of the ads, many of which were said to be misleading.

It included 6,782 ads promoting natural gas as “clean or green” – a lie based on the fact that oil and gas are “naturally” found, but ignores the fact that the burning of fossil fuels leads to the release of carbon dioxide, and the trapping of heat in the atmosphere.

According to InfleunceMap, Facebook failed to remove the ads despite being a form of misinformation. A spokesperson for the social media firm told The Independent that “ads like these run across many platforms, including on television networks”.

It added that Facebook refused other pro-fossil fuel ads, and that it “offers an extra layer of transparency by requiring them to be available to the public in our Ad Library for up to seven years after publication”.

The report also found an increase in adverts after Joe Biden announced a $2 trillion (£1.4 trillion) climate plan while campaigning for the presidency in July 2020. He committed the United States to a 50 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2050 in April.

InfluenceMap wrote: “The oil and gas industry is using a more sophisticated playbook to undermine climate action, which involves the use of more subtle and nuanced messaging tactics.”

“It is important advertising policies can keep up with this evolving playbook and are able to recognise misinformation and misleading claims about climate change that do not present as obviously as clear statements of climate denial.”

Exxon told CNN:“The assertions made are deliberately misleading and completely without merit”. The API, in a statement to The Independent, said its “posts on social media are a fraction of the robust investments our companies are making every day into breakthrough technological research to shape a lower carbon future”.

The Independent has approached Exxon for further comment.

It is not the first time fossil fuel firms have been accused of fighting climate inanities, after Exxon was forced to apologise for a video in which a lobbyist admitted to working against Mr Biden’s climate goals.

Facebook, meanwhile, has been accused of allowing misinformation — and was blamed for aiding the insurrection on the US Capitol in January, which was fuelled on anti-election conspiracies spread on social media.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the burning of fossil fuels is responsible for 65 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions.