Fairtrade flags ‘window of opportunity’ to drive systemic change for tea farmers

Fairtrade is warning of an “important window of opportunity” to drive systemic change for farmers producing tea for British consumers.

The organisation is urging the Government, businesses, retailers and tea drinkers to take action that ensures fairer pay and working conditions for farmers across the world as part of a major campaign launched on Wednesday.

Scaling up Fairtrade impact across the tea sector has been a particularly difficult and longstanding challenge compared to some of the other certified commodities, such as bananas or cocoa.

Working conditions can be tough, exacerbated by climate impacts and poverty, while global supply has often outstripped demand, causing tea prices to drop lower than the cost of production.

Moreover, around a fifth of Fairtrade’s certified producers globally work in tea, which means sales are split across a large number of producers.

Even though 100% of their product is eligible, they only sell on average 4% of the tea they produce on Fairtrade terms – volumes Fairtrade is now pushing to grow.

A global trend towards legislation that ensures businesses act responsibly provides a key opportunity for meaningful change, the organisation said.

It also argued that the UK’s significant history, market and consumption of tea means it is uniquely positioned to tackle the systemic inequality seen across the tea sector.

Eleanor Harrison, chief executive of the Fairtrade Foundation, told reporters: “The people growing our tea should be able to live with dignity, to be safe at work and to earn enough to feed themselves, their families and to be able to plan for the future.

“Making systemic changes to the tea sector to deliver fairer incomes and wages, safer working conditions and protecting our future cups of tea with investment in climate resilience is something within our collective control and agency.

“We can through both demanding and enabling fairer trade at scale, working together, improve employment, women’s empowerment and rural economies for 39 million people globally.”

In a report released alongside the campaign launch, the organisation urged the UK Government to follow the EU by introducing legislation that ensures businesses protect human and environmental rights in their supply chain, and to support producers through international climate finance commitments.

Fairtrade is also calling on ministers, industry, retailers and brands to deepen collaboration over sustainability, supply chain transparency and fairer prices.

Meanwhile, British shoppers are encouraged to support farmers by buying Fairtrade products and signing Fairtrade’s “Brew it fair” petition, launched on Wednesday.

Ms Harrison said: “Frankly speaking, it’s not okay to turn a blind eye during such an important window of opportunity.

“Tea reflects so much of what is going on in the world right now, the power imbalances, growing inequalities and the lack of transparency, accountability, and the cuts to vital funding that should support the most vulnerable.”

She added that the role of trade has “never been more central to rebalancing the world we all share”.

“We have a long history both good and bad in terms of the global tea trade,” she said. “This is one where the UK could genuinely show global leadership.”

Gacharage Tea Factory in Kenya, which takes care of 5,000 farmers and their families, is among those who have benefited from the Fairtrade Premium, which they recently spent on education and helping producers diversify into avocado and dairy farming to supplement their incomes.

Farmer Jacky Wangari, a Gacharage Premium Committee member, said: “We have about nine students enjoying full scholarships through Fairtrade funds… [with] two of them working; one is a teacher and the other one is doing a business in town.

“If Fairtrade was not there, these bright students in need would not have joined campus.”

Sherrie Silver, Rwandan choreographer and Fairtrade Foundation partner, said: “Being based in Rwanda – a major tea-producing country – I have seen firsthand how tea has the potential to change lives through employment, women’s empowerment and improving the quality of life for people in farming communities.

“Fairtrade is such an important cause as it ensures people around the world receive better prices, decent working conditions and a fairer deal for all.”