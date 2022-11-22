Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Suspected bird flu case investigated at Jimmy’s Farm

The site is run by Jimmy Doherty, a TV co-host of Jamie Oliver.

Sam Russell
Tuesday 22 November 2022 13:09
A case of suspected bird flu is being investigated at Jimmy’s Farm in Suffolk, which is run by Jimmy Doherty (PA)
A case of suspected bird flu is being investigated at Jimmy’s Farm in Suffolk, which is run by Jimmy Doherty (PA)
(PA Archive)

A farm attraction run by Jamie Oliver’s friend and TV co-host has closed its gates while a suspected case of bird flu is investigated.

Jimmy’s Farm, which is run by Jimmy Doherty in Wherstead near Ipswich, Suffolk, said on its website on Tuesday there is a suspected case among its exotic birds.

It said in a statement: “We have a suspected case of avian influenza (bird flu) in our wildlife park, among our exotic birds.

“We have been working closely with the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency, who are investigating further.

“During the investigation we are taking precautionary measures and closing the site today, while our team implement necessary biosecurity and control measures.”

Recommended

It said customer service staff will be in touch with anyone who has purchased a ticket or experience.

“Our priority at this time is to protect our birds and support our team,” the statement said.

“We thank you for your understanding and patience during this difficult period.”

Doherty and Oliver hosted the Channel 4 cooking show Jamie And Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast together.

The Jimmy’s Farm website says the attraction has a variety of “awesome feathered friends” on site, including rheas, emus, laughing kookaburras and Indian peafowl.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in