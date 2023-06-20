Shocking images show mountain of unworn fast fashion visible from space

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mountain of fast fashion in the Chilean desert can be seen from space.

The shocking landfill site has grown slowly over time.

But it is now so big it has been spotted by a satellite, Jam Press reports.

Chile’s Atacama Desert is the driest place on Earth. It receives less than 1mm of rain a year each year, but some parts of it haven’t had a drop in more than 500 years.

But it is now a dumping ground for unworn clothes that couldn’t be sold.

Chile’s Atacama Desert has become a dumping ground for unworn clothes that couldn’t be sold (Jam Press/SkyFi)

Christmas sweaters and ski boots are amongst the garments in the dumpsite.

High-resolution satellite images, captured by the photo app, Skyfi, reveal the horrifying extent of the dumpsite.

They found the coordinates of the mountain by reaching out to people on the communication platform, Discord.

A spokesperson for SkyHi said: “The satellite image that we ordered of the clothes pile in Chile’s Atacama Desert really puts things into perspective.

“The size of the pile and the pollution it’s causing is visible from space, making it clear that there is a need for change in the fashion industry.”

The fast-fashion market size is said to be increasing from $106.42bn to $122.98bn in 2023, according to a report by The Business Research Company.