FKA Twigs creates nature project artwork to inspire children to change the world

British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs has said she wanted to create artwork for The Wild Escape project to inspire children to have a “genuine connect” to nature as was instilled in her growing up.

Hundreds of museums across the UK have joined forces in the largest ever art collaboration to motivate children to “respond creatively” to the threat to the natural environment.

The children will be encouraged to create wildlife artworks which will be brought to life in a huge-scale immersive display to be unveiled on Earth Day 2023, the Art Fund said.

Leading artists have created artworks to inspire children to take part, including 35-year-old Twigs who created a piece inspired by Diego Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus and Shibata Zeshin’s Two-Fold Screen.

She told the PA news agency: “The whole point of this is to inspire children to come to museums and be inspired by nature, and then when they grow up they’ll have a genuine connection that can essentially save our planet.

“I know that when I was young, there was certain things that my parents took me too, even craft fairs.

“I remember my mum used to do this amazing project every time the season would turn. We’d make a collage of summer things or spring things or autumn things or winter things and find orange leaves and acorns and stick them all down and it would be a collage, it would be on the kitchen table maybe for two or three weeks.

“We’d completely cover it and it helped me learn about acorns and conkers and leaves and the different seasons, and I guess this could be a version of that for a child or hopefully many children across the UK.”

The project aims to inspire children across the country to visit museums and learn about the biodiversity crisis in the UK, which is one of the “defining challenges of our lives”, Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said.

Twigs said she is “very inspired” by the world around her.

“I love things that feel authentic and I love things that feel organic and wild, I consider myself a wild woman and a wild artist,” she told PA.

Speaking about her artwork, she continued: “It’s sort of a personal self-portrait to do with the world and fertility and eternity and questioning my legacy and whether I’ll have children and all of these things and I’ve used the animals and the creatures to represent how I’m feeling.

“The courage of a tiger, and the snake is fertility and rebirth, and then the beetle is eternity. It’s kind of an expression of where I’m at, but really dialling into the animals and nature around me to help get those feelings across.”

Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, agreed that the power of art can 100% inspire the next generation.

She told PA: “I think that humans have a need to create and I think that’s what we all should be doing. We are all artists inside and it helps us get our feelings out and our emotions out and when we connect to that, I think that humans are divine.

“When we’re not connected to creating and expressing work, we can be mean and self-centred and quite ugly. But when we’re pouring our hearts out, that’s when we’re the most divine I think.”

Other artists producing artworks include Heather Phillipson, who created the Fourth Plinth whipped cream sculpture in Trafalgar Square, Turner Prize winner Mark Wallinger and artist-turned-stage designer for the stars Es Devlin.

Artists Rana Begum, Mollie Ray and Yinka Shonibare, as well as Tai Shani, Clare Twomey and Angela Palmer, have also created works for the project.

Ms Waldman said: “The Wild Escape aims to change children’s awareness and understanding of biodiversity loss. By being at the centre of a co-created epic-scale digital artwork, The Wild Escape will show how the UK’s museums can encourage new forms of creativity, encouraging children to take ownership of one of the defining challenges of our lives – the risk to our precious wildlife.

“The Wild Escape is a first. We want to show how museums, by working together can bring a fresh angle to learning, especially to welcome children’s creative responses to our great collections.”

Inspired by Sir David Attenborough’s upcoming series Wild Isles on BBC One, the project is led by the Art Fund and supported by Arts Council England (ACE), in partnership with BBC Bitesize, the WWF, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the National Trust and English Heritage.

Emmie Kell, director for museums and cultural property at the ACE, said: “The Wild Escape is an ambitious project that shows how the collections housed in museums across the country can inspire positive action to help tackle the climate crisis through creativity.

“I am proud we are supporting it with one of the largest grants we have given to a museum project. I look forward to seeing the artwork created by school children across the country on Earth Day 2023.”

The Wild Escape is open to every primary school age child to take part from now until July.