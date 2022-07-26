Record-breaking rainfall in St Louis, Missouri, caused flash flooding that submerged cars on Interstate 70 and left residents trapped in their homes.

St Louis received a record-breaking 8.06 inches (20.3cms) of rain in just seven hours, forcing the closure of I-70 in both directions and breaking a 107-year record for most rainfall in an entire day.

**All Time Daily Rainfall Record at St. Louis Shattered**

Through 7AM...8.06" of rainfall has been observed @flystl which breaks the all time daily rainfall record from August 20th 1915 of 6.85" (remnants of the Galveston 1915 Hurricane). #stlwx #mowx #ilwx — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 26, 2022

The torrential downpours turned roads into rivers, stranding motorists and forcing residents to shelter in place.

The St Louis Fire Department went to the aid of people trapped in three vehicles that were completely submerged at North Skinker Boulevard.

The flooding also trapped residents in 18 homes across the city.

The fire department saved six people and six dogs using an inflatable Zodiac boat. Another 15 chose to remain in their homes, they said in a tweet.

One of the MANY @STLFireDept responses this morning for motorists stranded in high water (900blk of N. Skinker).



At least three vehicles completely submerged. #STLCity #stlwx @NWSStLouis @NWS pic.twitter.com/04mQ919GgF — Garon Patrick Mosby (@GaronMosby) July 26, 2022

@ryanhallyall Interstate 70, St Peters, MO, both sides blocked due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/oUKIujxHRa — Jerome (@romer74brokeep) July 26, 2022

This is what my street looks like now in the St Louis flood pic.twitter.com/Nr2nSna0yg — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 26, 2022

The City of St Louis said in a tweet that the storm had brought down trees and knocked out street lighting.

“If you encounter water-covered roadways, DO NOT drive into the water!”

The Missouri State Highway Patrol advised motorists to avoid travelling on the interstates in St Charles County and St Louis County areas until after the morning rush hour.

The NWS said the 8.06 inches that fell in parts of St Louis surpassed the previous record of 6.85 inches that was recorded on 20 August 1915. That rainfall came from the remnants of the Galveston Hurricane.

They also warned more wild weather could be on the way, with isolated thunderstorms, 60mph (97kms) winds and large hail stones expected in parts of southeast Missouri during the afternoon and evening.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said just after 6am that lanes in both directions on Interstate 70 would be closed for at least four hours around Mid Rivers Mall Drive.