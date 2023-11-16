Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More than 100,000 Floridians were without power on Thursday as the state continues to be battered by high winds and torrential rain.

Flash flood warnings were issued as heavy rain pelted south Florida on Wednesday evening. Residents were advised to stay off the roads throughout the region including the cities of Miami, Boca Raton and Coral Springs.

The system had already dumped up to nine inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with several more inches expected before Friday morning.

Streets were submerged by the downpours. Officials warned Floridians to avoid flooded roadways due to potential hazards beneath the surface such as wires which can cause the water to be electrically charged.

Powerful winds also battered South Florida with gusts of up to 86mph near Key Largo and 75mph in Miami Beach, toppling trees and causing boats to be torn free of their docks.

Winds up to 40mph will also be possible along Florida’s eastern Peninsula on Thursday.

More than 106,000 customers were without power on Thursday, most of them in Miami-Dade County, according to utility tracker poweroutage.us. Schools cancelled classes in Broward County, north of Miami, on Thursday.

On Florida’s Atlantic coast beaches, there was high risk of rip currents, and dangerous surf conditions with six to 10-foot waves possible. Some coastal flooding may be possible along the east coast during high tide cycles into the weekend, NWS reported.

Hurricane season doesn’t end until 30 November but this weather system is more like a nor’easter than a tropical cyclone due to how it formed, the National Weather Service in Miami told AP.