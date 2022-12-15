Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Populations of flying insects in the UK are rapidly collapsing, with numbers falling by 64 per cent across the country since 2004, new research has found.

Conservation charities are now calling for “urgent” action to address and reverse the declines, which have major ramifications for ecosystems everywhere, threatening food supplies for a vast array of animals as well as humans.

The latest figures, based on an annual survey of insects found on car number plates, reveal a considerable fall in the last year, with 5 per cent fewer insects detected in 2022 compared to 2021.

The results of the Bugs Matter Citizen Science survey come as world leaders meet to discuss global declines in biodiversity at the UN’s Cop15 summit in Montreal, with the charities that run the survey – Kent Wildlife Trust and Buglife – warning the world needs “more large scale research on insects” to better understand the scale of declines and what must be done to address the problem.

“Insects make up the greatest proportion of life on Earth,” the organisations said in a statement announcing the results of the survey.

“They underpin food chains, pollinate most of the world’s crops, and provide natural pest control services.

“Without insects, life on earth would collapse and the survivability of humanity on our planet would be threatened.”

The causes behind the rapid demise of insects around the world include loss and damage to habitats, air pollution, the climate crisis, pollution of watercourses, use of pesticides, and development of wild spaces.

Andrew Whitehouse, head of operations at Buglife, said: “For the second year running, Bugs Matter has shown potentially catastrophic declines in the abundance of flying insects.

“Urgent action is required to address the loss of the diversity and abundance of insect life.

“We will look to our leaders at Cop15 for decisive action to restore nature at scale – both for wildlife, and for the health and wellbeing of future generations.”

The team said they would like to see their survey method adopted in other countries, to get a better understanding of insect declines around the world.

The Bugs Matter staff are currently upgrading their insect-counting app in time for the 2023 survey season, including a trial of artificial intelligence to automatically detect the number of insects splattered on a number plate.

Evan Bowen-Jones, chief executive at Kent Wildlife Trust, said: “Thanks to citizen scientists across the country, we are building a better picture of the health of our insect populations and already we are seeing some concerning patterns in the data.

“However, we need more citizen scientists to take part in the Bugs Matter survey next year and into the future, to understand whether we are seeing actual long-term trends or the impact of the extreme temperatures we faced in 2022.”

The 2023 Bugs Matter survey season will begin on 1 June next year.