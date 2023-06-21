France shuts down climate activism group – claiming it provoked violence

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

France is shutting down the environmental activist group Les Soulevements de la Terre (SLT) for provoking armed protests or violent actions, the government said – and was immediately accused of a crackdown on green groups.

The interior minister, Gerald Darmanin has referred several times to "eco-terrorism" in relation to SLT actions in recent months, saying some activists had showed "extreme violence against police forces".

"Under the pretence of defending the conservation of the environment ... this group encourages sabotage and material damage", said a government decree announcing the shutdown of the group.

The decree referred to several protests that resulted in clashes with police, including those against a farm reservoir in western France in March and a rail link in the Alps last week.

"It's an infringement on freedom of expression, it targets speech and not actions," SLT lawyer Raphael Kempf said of the decree, adding that they would contest it in court.

Rights groups said the move reflected a government crackdown on green interest groups, which they said included heavy-handed policing of protests and arrests of activists.

"It's part of a wider trend," said Patrick Baudouin, head of the French Human Rights League (LDH). "For the past few months there have been attacks on several freedoms (freedom of protest, expression and association), that primarily concern the ecologist movement," said Baudouin.

Activist Florian Lemerle told Reuters that, no matter the government's decision, the SLT was too broad a group to be dissolved.

"Les Soulevements are a coalition, there are 190 local committees," Mr Lemerle said.

Reuters