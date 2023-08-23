Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix to reunite for eco travel show

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Independent Climate email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix will attempt to travel as sustainably as possible when they embark on their next European adventure.

The duo, who have previously taken part in a string of televised road trips with chef Gordon Ramsay, will confront the environmental impact of their quest for adventure in the new ITV show, which has the working title Gino And Fred’s Emission Impossible.

First Dates star Sirieix has become more eco-conscious in recent years because of his children, who include his Olympic diver daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

He is “determined to re-educate, recycle and re-engineer his eco-sceptic sidekick (D’Acampo) in their own backyard,” according to ITV.

We hope to entertain, inform and inspire the audience to think about making changes in their own lives Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix

The duo will visit Austria, where capital city Vienna was ranked as the greenest city in the world in 2020, and will track down sustainable produce and immerse themselves in environmentally friendly lifestyles.

The pair said: “We’re thrilled to be upcycled by ITV for another action-packed adventure and can’t wait to cook up some fantastic sustainable dishes whilst hopefully stirring up debate around these important issues.

“We might not come up with the recipe to save the planet but we hope to entertain, inform and inspire the audience to think about making changes in their own lives.”

Sirieix and TV chef D’Acampo previously embarked on a string of adventures with Ramsay for the series Gordon, Gino And Fred: Road Trip.

Earlier this year D’Acampo announced he had quit that show amid “stressful” contract discussions.

The first series of the ITV show aired in 2018 and followed D’Acampo, Ramsay and Sirieix on a European adventure, organising a special ceremony in each of their home countries – Italy, Scotland and France respectively.

The four-part follow-up series, Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip, was launched in 2020 while the third, Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek, had a shortened run of two episodes when it premiered in 2021.

There were also three Christmas specials and two episodes with unseen clips from across the series.

The trio will return to screens later this year for the fourth, and potentially final, instalment which sees them head to Spain in search of the best seafood, wine and tapas.

ITV has also announced a new series which will see England rugby stars go into prison to attempt to train a team of inmates.

Grand Slammers will see former World Cup winners Martin Johnson, Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio, Phil Vickery, Jason Robinson, Will Greenwood, Ben Cohen, Mike Tindall and Matt Dawson reunite 20 years after their victory in Australia.

They will enter HMP The Mount prison – home to one of the only remaining rugby pitches inside an adult male English prison – to attempt to build and train a team of inmates strong enough to compete against the Australians.

The two-part series will air during this year’s Rugby World Cup and the finale will see the retired professionals play alongside the inmates against a team of expat Australian rugby players.

Grand Slammers, which has been supported by HMP The Mount’s governor John Gormley and the Ministry of Justice, will explore how channelling their energy into team sport can have a positive effect on the lives of prisoners whilst also lowering their chances of reoffending post-release.

At a moment when rugby will be in the spotlight, during this autumn’s Rugby World Cup, Grand Slammers will provide a revealing insight into both England's legends and the power of the sport that has defined so much of their lives Kate Teckman, ITV

Kate Teckman, head of development of factual entertainment, said: “In this new series we’ll see some of the greatest sporting heroes England has ever produced reunite on the pitch for the first time in 20 years to go into a prison and build a rugby team with men who live their lives behind bars.

“For some of these England legends, rugby presented a positive pathway and an opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“So, with reoffending rates from ex-prisoners at an alarming level, these World Cup winners are engaging with young men who’ve made big mistakes to show them how the game they love can offer the possibility of taking positive steps to move forward.

“At a moment when rugby will be in the spotlight, during this autumn’s Rugby World Cup, Grand Slammers will provide a revealing insight into both England’s legends and the power of the sport that has defined so much of their lives.”