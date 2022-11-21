Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Electric pulses can reduce number of sharks caught on fishing lines, study finds

The device, called SharkGuard, was tested on French boats fishing for tuna.

Claire Hayhurst
Monday 21 November 2022 17:00
A blue shark in waters off Cornwall (Alamy/PA)
A blue shark in waters off Cornwall (Alamy/PA)

A device that emits small electric pulses can drastically cut the number of sharks and stingrays caught accidentally on fishing lines, according to research.

SharkGuard, which was developed by conservation engineers Fishtek Marine and tested by researchers at the University of Exeter, attaches to longline fishing rigs to deter sharks and rays.

In a study, carried out on French boats fishing for tuna, lines fitted with the device reduced accidental catching of blue sharks by 91% and stingrays by 71%.

Catch of the target species, bluefin tuna, also appeared to decline but researchers say further testing is needed to fully understand this.

Our study suggests SharkGuard is remarkably effective at keeping blue sharks and pelagic stingrays off fishing hooks

Dr Phil Doherty, University of Exeter

Recommended

Dr Phil Doherty, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at the University of Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall, said tests showed the device was “remarkably effective”.

“Many shark and ray populations are declining due to overfishing – particularly oceanic species such as blue sharks and pelagic stingrays that are commonly caught on longlines globally,” Dr Doherty said.

“There is an urgent need to reduce bycatch, which not only kills millions of sharks and rays each year but also costs fishers time and money.

“Our study suggests SharkGuard is remarkably effective at keeping blue sharks and pelagic stingrays off fishing hooks.”

Using the device resulted in a 42% reduction in bluefin tuna being caught.

Dr Doherty said the total number caught in the test period – on lines with and without SharkGuard – was low and so further trials are needed.

Engineers are now modifying the device to make it smaller and self-charging after every haul, he added.

SharkGuard, which is powered by a small battery, works by targeting the area around a shark’s nose and mouth which is packed with electrical sensors called the ampullae of Lorenzini.

These sensory organs are overstimulated by the electric field generated by SharkGuard, which makes the sharks swim away from the danger of the baited fishing hooks.

Against the relentless backdrop of stories of dramatic population declines occurring across all of our marine species, it is important to remember that there are people working hard to find solutions

Peter Kibel, Fishtek Marine

Pete Kibel, co-founder and director of Fishtek Marine, said “When SharkGuard is used, sharks do not take the bait and do not get caught on the hooks, and that gives us a huge sense of hope.

“Against the relentless backdrop of stories of dramatic population declines occurring across all of our marine species, it is important to remember that there are people working hard to find solutions.

“SharkGuard is an example of where, given the appropriate backing, it is possible to roll the solution out on a sufficient scale to reverse the current decline in global shark populations.”

Recommended

Professor Brendan Godley, who leads the Exeter Marine research group, said the device had “the potential to be a global game-changer for the sustainability of longline fishing”.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, is titled Efficacy of a novel shark bycatch mitigation device in a tuna longline fishery.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in